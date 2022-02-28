Reds’ Super W coach steps down from role

Just days out from their Super W season opener in opposition to Western Force, Rama Chand has stepped down as Queensland Reds’ coach.

The Reds introduced Chand’s determination in a launch on Monday, citing private causes, with assistant Simon Craig to take over on an interim foundation forward of the conflict in Perth on Friday.

Chand was appointed to the position in March final 12 months after a profession all through Queensland’s teaching pathways.

Under Chand, the Reds completed runners-up within the 2021 Super W competitors dropping 45-12 within the last at Coffs Harbour as NSW Waratahs claimed a fourth-straight title.

“Rama has done a great job over the last 12 months, guiding the program throughout the pandemic in challenging times, whilst working hard to unearth talent from club rugby and junior ranks,” Queensland girls’s rugby excessive efficiency supervisor Reg Tayler mentioned.

The Reds face the Force at HBF Park as one in all 12 double-headers alongside the boys’s Super Rugby Pacific event.

This 12 months’s competitors shall be a six-team, eight-week affair with the addition of newcomers Fijian Drua.