Reds survive huge scare

Cruising to a seemingly snug win, the Queensland Reds have been pressured to outlive an outstanding Fijian Drua comeback.

The Queensland Reds have survived an enormous scare to proceed their undefeated begin to the Super Rugby Pacific season with a 33-28 win over a gallant Fijian Drua at Suncorp Stadium.

Seemingly cruising to a cushty win when main 28-9 within the 63rd minute, the Reds have been shocked by three quickfire Drua tries, two of which have been transformed, which levelled scores at 28-28.

However, the Reds’ personal Fijian, flanker Seru Uru, scored a 78th-minute attempt to give Queensland a five-point lead earlier than getting his hand to a Fijian lineout simply metres out from the hosts’ line to make sure there wouldn’t be a miracle Drua win.

Reds coach Brad Thorn stated his facet performed a “lot of good footy” however didn’t “execute the final parts of it”.

“Well done to the Drua, and how good for rugby,” Thorn stated.

“For our team, a game like that can be a challenge because there’s space and there’s opportunities but you’ve almost got to rein it in a little bit.

“Keep your patience, don’t overplay – that’s probably how I would assess that.”

Uru was among the many Reds’ greatest performers in a Queensland victory that included two tries to hooker Josh Nasser.

Earlier, Nasser had been one among three gamers, together with two from Queensland, proven yellow playing cards in a dramatic 30-second interval with lower than 10 minutes remaining within the first half.

Nasser was joined within the bin for 10 minutes by teammate Harry Hoopert and Drua prop Samuela Tawake.

Despite Drua having a one-man benefit, the Reds steadied to take a 15-6 lead into half-time.

Nasser’s double helped the Reds prolong their result in 19 factors with 17 minutes remaining earlier than the guests’ late comeback, which coincided with the Reds taking off a number of their frontliners.

However regardless of Drua’s flurry of tries from Onisi Ratave, Joseva Tamani and Vinaya Habosi, the Reds survived to start out their season with 4 successive wins.

Drua coach Mick Byrne stated: “We’ve got to be proud with the way we finished that off and went after a really good Reds side,

“They’re the current (Super Rugby AU) champions and you can see why they are but … we believe internally that we’ve got the talent to get in the arm-wrestles with these teams.”

Earlier, the electrifying Jordan Petaia made a case for a everlasting transfer to fullback with an outstanding show in Reds’ No.15 jersey.

Switched to the custodian’s position by Reds coach Brad Thorn on Saturday night time regardless of the spectacular type of earlier fullback Jock Campbell – who was moved to the wing – in Queensland’s earlier three wins, Petaia relished the additional area and ball-in-hand.

Petaia’s efficiency will give Thorn a nice choice headache forward of the Reds’ conflict with Brumbies subsequent Friday night time.

Petaia confirmed his class simply 5 minutes into the match with the sport’s opening strive.

Chiming into the backline, Petaia steamed on to a Hunter Paisami go earlier than galloping into area and occurring a 55-metre run to the tryline – beating a woeful sort out try by Drua fullback Baden Kerr alongside the best way – to provide Queensland a 5-0 lead.

Paisami was additionally glorious for the winners as he continued his spectacular comeback from a knee harm that sidelined him for the opening two weeks of the season.

Petaia’s five-pointer was one among two Reds’ first half-tries, with the opposite coming from No.8 Harry Wilson within the twenty third minute when Kerr once more confirmed no resistance in defence.