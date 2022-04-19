Referee teams appointed for UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 | Inside UEFA

The UEFA Referees’ Committee has appointed the 12 referees and their referee assistant groups who will take cost of the 31 matches at UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, which can happen in England from 6 to 31 July.

The full listing of referees who’ve been chosen (in alphabetical order):

Jana Adámková (Czech Republic)

Iuliana Demetrescu (Romania)

Cheryl Foster (Wales)

Stéphanie Frappart (France)

Marta Huerta de Aza (Spain)

Riem Hussein (Germany)

Lina Lehtovaara (Finland)

Ivana Martinčić (Croatia)

Kateryna Monzul (Ukraine)

Tess Olofsson (Sweden)

Esther Staubli (Switzerland)

Rebecca Welch (England)

In addition, as a part of an change programme inside the framework of the cooperation settlement between UEFA and the South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL, a South American referee will be a part of the European group of referees for the UEFA Women’s EURO, as was the case for UEFA EURO 2020.

Venezuelan referee Emikar Calderas Barrera and her assistants shall be a part of the group in England, whereas a European refereeing group (to be introduced) will officiate along with the CONMEBOL referees chosen for the Copa América Femenina 2022 in Colombia in July.

Each refereeing group will include a referee, two assistant referees, a fourth official, and a group of two video assistant referees (VAR) on the stadium. Video assistant referees are being deployed for the primary time in any respect matches in a UEFA Women’s EURO last match.

The full listing of match officers is accessible here.

UEFA’s Chief Refereeing Officer, Roberto Rosetti, stated: “We have had some robust choices to make on which referees will go to the Women’s EURO, as a result of we now have a rising group of high-calibre officers from which to decide on.

“Having assessed the referees at our preparation courses, and after following their performances in UEFA competitions, we know that the selected officials have all it takes to deliver confident and uniform decision-making at the final tournament,” Rosetti added. “Some of the referees will be taking charge of matches in the closing stages of this season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League, before the entire team begins to focus on the challenge that lies ahead of them in England this summer.”