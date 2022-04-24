“Refereeing is my passion” – Youth League final referee Osmers | Inside UEFA

The 37-year-old, who gained his FIFA worldwide badge in 2020, is relishing the chance to take cost of the massive match between Salzburg and Benfica at Nyon’s Colovray stadium, within the newest stage of a referee pathway that started as a young person, and which has progressed in spectacular trend by way of the German ranks prior to now opening out to incorporate enriching new experiences in European competitions.

Osmers will comply with up his Youth League appointment with one other vital milestone so as to add to his CV this summer time, when he’s a part of the video assistant referee (VAR) staff on the eagerly awaited UEFA Women’s EURO ultimate event in England. Refereeing life is trying upwards for the daddy of two younger boys, who is predicated in Hannover.

‘A huge smile’





The UEFA Youth League ultimate referee staff. (Left ro proper) fourth official Daniel Schlager, referee Harm Osmers, and assistant referees Robert Kempter and Eduard BeitingerUEFA through SPORTSFILE

“I had a huge smile right across my face when UEFA told me that I’d been chosen for the UEFA Youth League final,” Osmers says. “I’m looking forward very much to this match.” His date in Nyon on Monday is becoming reward for the arduous work and dedication that started at lower-league ranges earlier than he turned a German Football Association (DFB) referee in 2009 and achieved promotion to Germany’s top-flight Bundesliga in 2016.

Osmers, a skilled monetary controller, started refereeing at youth stage on the age of 15. “Sometimes we had matches where there was no referee – parents or coaches would take charge of games,” he remembers. “I decided that I would like to try refereeing, no one forced me to become one! Gradually I became increasingly curious and wanted to learn more – so I stopped playing football at 18, focussed on refereeing, and a process started. I eventually wanted to see what I could achieve as a referee.”

“I’ve never had one special role model,” Osmers explains. “I’ve always been eager and open to watch other referees, to see how they handle situations, how they take decisions and manage players, and I’ve continued until today to collect various things and adapt them to my refereeing.”

Step-by-step course of

Osmers’ journey by way of the German soccer system was gradual and optimistic. “It’s clear that you don’t learn everything at once,” he explains. “You learn to take charge of matches with 50 spectators, then 100, then 1,000. Then, when you reach a higher level, you learn a new environment where there is greater public and media exposure and bigger demands. It’s a step-by-step process of gaining experience along the way.”





The UEFA Youth League ultimate match officers at their coaching session on the eve of the sportUEFA through SPORTSFILE

“I’ve met a lot of good people and collected some very positive experiences along this long road,” he displays. “I don’t consider any of the work I’ve done as a referee to be a sacrifice – I love football, and refereeing is my passion – it’s a privilege to do what I’m doing.”

Osmers feels that profitable referees will need to have two major traits: “You have to be a good decision-maker, and you have to learn to manage people, especially in conflict situations,” he says.

“You can also put your skills in handling people into use in life away from refereeing – it’s definitely true that being a referee also gives you important life experiences.”

Teamwork is essential

An all-German staff will deal with Monday’s ultimate in Nyon – Osmers shall be accompanied by assistants Robert Kempter and Eduard Beitinger, and fourth official Daniel Schlager. The staff’s united spirit will shine by way of on the day. “I can’t referee a match only by myself, and I’m grateful to have a good team around me that I can trust,” Osmers says. “I must emphasise that it’s not about individuals – we will look to achieve a good performance as a team, and I see myself more as a team leader.”

The referee staff will even play an important position on the sphere in performing each as ambassadors for soccer’s picture and as ‘educators’, guiding and main budding younger skills eagerly striving to win a significant European title at this early stage of their careers. “Referees stand for certain values – for example, fair play and respect,” Osmers explains. “We also want to contribute to this match by helping to apply these values.”

In addition to 100% focus and focus, Osmers is set to get pleasure from Monday’s event. “I’ll try and savour the moments before the match, because it’s extremely important to have a positive mind-set when you go into a game,” he says.

Women’s EURO – ‘a great event’





‘I really like refereeing … it’s a privilege to do what I’m doing.’ Harm Osmers making ready for Monday’s massive match between Salzburg and Benfica SPORTSFILE

The appointment as a video assistant referee for the Women’s EURO is a very proud achievement, with the event in England in July set to draw document crowds and create spectacular new benchmarks for the ladies’s recreation. “It will be a pleasure to go to England and be part of the tournament – this will be a great event,” says Osmers, who welcomes the introduction of VAR in prime soccer as “a huge benefit for referees” in enhancing the general decision-making course of.

And what of the long run? Harm Osmers prefers to focus on the current. “My first focus is on the Youth League final, and then comes the Women’s EURO,” he emphasises. “These are great achievements for me. I love refereeing – and I promise anyone who wants to be a referee that they will be taking a good decision…”