Referees asked to protect football’s image | Inside UEFA

At the UEFA winter course for high European referees, match officers have been briefed to intervene and take agency motion in opposition to over-reaction by gamers to innocuous fouls, makes an attempt by gamers to stress referees into giving opponents purple or yellow playing cards, and efforts to deceive the referee by way of acts of simulation.

The match officers have been additionally urged to react firmly in cases of mobbing, the place teams of gamers encompass and put stress on referees.

UEFA Referees Committee chairman Robert Rosetti expressed concern at these tendencies, and referred to as upon gamers to indicate better respect for the sport’s values. “We’re worried, we don’t like to see these incidents happening,” he mentioned. “They damage the game and its image.”

Disrespectful conduct











UEFA Referees Committee chairman Roberto RosettiUEFA by way of Getty Images

“Such conduct is not respectful – nor does it show a spirit of fair play when players, for example, try to deceive a referee or put pressure on the referee to caution or dismiss a opponent.”

“We don’t want to see this taking place, we can’t accept it,” Rosetti added. “Showing respect on the field is important. Consequently, referees are being asked to be alert and take appropriate firm and consistent measures in such cases. It’s especially important that the referees always act on what they see – not what they hear.”

Challenging duties

The winter course, held on-line owing to the pandemic, gave UEFA the chance to cross on directions to and listen to suggestions from 81 high female and male referees as they put together for a difficult second half of the season, which can embrace assignments in UEFA’s main males’s and ladies’s membership competitions, the forthcoming European qualification playoffs for the lads’s FIFA World Cup, and the UEFA Women’s EURO in England in July.











Roberto Rosetti watches high referees throughout a coaching sessionUEFA

Rosetti inspired the male officers to keep up the identical excessive degree of efficiency that introduced them widespread reward finally summer time’s UEFA EURO 2020 match – but in addition reminded them to not relaxation on their laurels. “The EURO is very much in the past now,” he insisted. “We must look forward and reach, and even better, the standards that have been set.”

Women’s EURO goal

With the collection of the Women’s EURO referees on account of happen after the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals in March, Rosetti told the 23 female match officials present at the course to prove that they were worthy of a place in the EURO team.











Europe’s feminine referees are striving to earn a spot within the UEFA Women’s EURO group UEFA

“The selection process is going to be very difficult, because we have an excellent group of female referees,” he mentioned. “This is our best-ever group of European officials, and we want them to show us that they are ready to take part in the tournament.”

Instructions and steerage

UEFA Referees Committee deputy chairman Hugh Dallas and refereeing officer Vlado Sajn have been joined by a latest newcomer to the committee – former worldwide official Björn Kuipers – in main the referees by way of a collection of sensible and theoretical periods specializing in basic refereeing points corresponding to handball, offside, holding and pushing within the penalty space, challenges and administration. The feminine referees have been guided by way of particular periods led by refereeing officer Dagmar Damková.











Referees have been diligent of their perspective in direction of coachingHNS

Rosetti thanked referees for his or her diligence after being requested to take their UEFA health check of their residence nations. “They’ve videoed their tests,” he mentioned, “and have sent the results to [Belgian sports scientist and UEFA referee training expert] Werner Helsen – they’ve showed their professional attitude and attention to detail, and emphasised their commitment to being top athletes.”

VAR fine-tuning

The video assistant referee (VAR) system was a key ingredient of the course, with 25 video assistant referees learning and giving suggestions on video clips of incidents that befell within the first half of the season. Another former referee and new Referees Committee member, Carlos Velasco Carballo, led the periods.











The video assistant referee (VAR) system allows right choices to be taken UEFA

Meanwhile, preparations proceed apace for the first-ever deployment of VAR within the UEFA Women’s Champions League from the quarter-finals onwards, in addition to for the system’s use for the primary time at a UEFA Women’s EURO this summer time.

Rosetti emphasised that the aim of VAR remained to assist soccer by aiding the referees’ decision-making course of, specifically in eliminating clear and apparent refereeing errors. “VAR is important for our game,” he mirrored. “The aim is not to use the system to excess – the objective is minimum intervention for maximum benefit. And we know that there is always scope for improvement, so fine-tuning work is constantly ongoing.”

Cooperation with CONMEBOL

UEFA is sharing its refereeing expertise and experience past Europe – specifically inside its robust relationship with the South American confederation CONMEBOL. The two our bodies have pledged to extend their cooperation in a wide range of areas for the widespread good thing about soccer on the 2 continents.











Referee Fernando Rapallini (Argentina) took cost of matches at UEFA EURO 2020UEFA by way of Getty Images

As far as refereeing is worried, the partnership has included the deployment of referees at one another’s main tournaments – Argentina’s Fernando Rapallini was a formidable member of the group at UEFA EURO 2020 final summer time, and Spanish referee Jesús Gil Manzano officiated on the similar time in CONMEBOL’s equal competitors, the Copa América in Brazil.

As a part of an ongoing programme, two CONMEBOL referees, John Ospina (Colombia) and Emikar Calderas (Venezuela), have been current at UEFA’s newest winter gathering, with two UEFA referees, João Pinheiro (Portugal) and Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi (Italy), attending CONMEBOL’s most up-to-date course within the Paraguayan capital Ascunción.

Rosetti defined that the referee exchanges are in keeping with values and aims laid down by UEFA and CONMEBOL as a part of their dedication to the event of soccer past their geographical zones.

“We have important objectives as far as refereeing is concerned,” he mentioned. “It’s very positive to be working together with CONMEBOL, because we are helping to promote a spirit of unity in refereeing. We will be further developing this mutual cooperation within our activities.”