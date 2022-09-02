Refsnyder completes Red Sox rally for 9-8 win over Rangers

By DOUG ALDEN Associated Press

BOSTON – Rob Refsnyder hit a game-ending single in a four-run ninth inning for Boston because the Red Sox rallied to beat the Texas Rangers 9-8 on Thursday night time.

The Red Sox trailed 8-3 within the eighth and 8-5 coming into the ninth. Boston promptly loaded the bases with none out towards Jonathan Hernández (1-1). Rafael Devers hit a two-run double and Kiké Hernández hit an RBI single to tie the sport earlier than Refsnyder accomplished the comeback with a drive to left.

Refsnyder took a large flip round first earlier than a swarm of teammates caught him and piled on after storming out of the dugout.

Jeurys Familia (2-1) labored a scoreless ninth for a Boston employees that was always in bother. The Rangers stranded 12 runners as they dropped their fifth straight.

Adolis Garcia hit a two-run homer within the eighth to assist put Texas in place to cease its skid.

In the underside half, Devers started Boston’s comeback with an RBI double. He scored on a single by Christian Arroyo, who additionally drove in three runs.

Rookie Rangers starter Glenn Otto struck out a career-best eight batters and departed after Alex Verdugo homered main off the sixth to get the Red Sox inside 4-3.

Veteran Rich Hill began for Boston and allowed 4 runs on 5 hits and 4 walks.

Garcia drove in three runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager had an RBI single within the third and a run-scoring double within the fifth.

NEW KID?

A boy stationed within the entrance row in middle subject, ready with a glove and clad in a No. 9 Red Sox jersey, caught Verdugo’s homer within the sixth. The boy leapt a number of instances in celebration and high-fived followers in all instructions. The play was reviewed for potential fan interference, however umpires shortly confirmed the house run.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Transferred RHP Josh Sborz (proper elbow sprain) from the 15-day injured listing to the 60-day IL, ending his season. … Recalled OF Nick Solak from Triple-A Round Rock and added RHP Jesús Tinoco from Round Rock to the expanded roster.

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (proper shoulder irritation) has resumed throwing however supervisor Alex Cora wasn’t prepared to supply a possible return date. Cora stated the membership was going to proceed to be cautious with Eovaldi, who missed 33 video games earlier within the season with irritation in his decrease again. … Recalled C Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester and added RHP Eduard Bazardo to the expanded roster.

UP NEXT

LHP Dallas Keuchel (2-8, 8.84 ERA) makes his second begin for the Rangers and faces Boston RHP Nick Pivetta (9-10, 4.40) Friday night time within the second of the four-game sequence.