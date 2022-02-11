Refugees: A global unresolved problem

The motion of populations on account of unrest in varied locations on the earth is just not new and, to date, the issue doesn’t appear to be solved by officers and governments.

NGO’s, although, have achieved essential work and a few of them excel within the methods during which they’re supporting individuals in want.

This is the case of Sir Vassili Chrysostomos and his United Refugee Green Council (URGC). In 2014, he wished to seek out options for the displacement of individuals globally and the thought to type the URGC got here from a number of incidences in his life that left an indelible mark on him.

Sir Vassili mentioned that his first expertise was in London in 2014. He sat exterior a espresso store in central London. Whilst sitting ingesting his espresso he noticed 4 homeless individuals (wanting like they have been from completely different ethnic backgrounds), throughout the highway. They weren’t begging for cash, they merely sat quietly attempting to maintain heat with their battered and torn blankets. One of them, a person had handwritten on a bit of torn cardboard, a be aware which learn ‘’Please Help, I’m hungry’’. Sir Vassili seen individuals strolling previous ignoring them and infrequently an individual would give no matter unfastened change he/she may spare.

After 20 minutes of watching this, the person holding the poster gathered no matter unfastened change he had collected, walked right into a pastry retailer not more than 10 meters from him, and bought a French baguette. Before he resumed his place on the road once more, he took out the bread and tore it by hand into 4 items and shared it with the opposite three individuals. They devoured the small piece of bread like they’d not seen meals for days. Sir Vassili sat again feeling emotional and tearful from such an act of kindness.

Sir Vassili went on to clarify that after he had completed his espresso he crossed the highway and spoke to the person who shared his bread with the opposite three and requested the place he was from to seek out out he was British, of Nigerian origin. Sir Vassili advised him that he was moved by his beneficiant and selfless actions and regardless of his personal disaster, desperation and starvation, he had utilized such a sort and virtuous act, his reply was that, though he didn’t know the opposite three individuals, he wouldn’t have the ability to eat that bread figuring out that the opposite three have been as hungry as he was, and that went on to precise his religion by quoting that Jesus teaches us to share.

Sir Vassili requested if the opposite three homeless individuals would have achieved the identical for him and he replied no, they don’t share. He went throughout the road to the espresso store and introduced bottles of water, juice, coffees and varied sandwiches and pastries for all 4 and handed to every one in all them, they have been very grateful, he returned after a few hours from a short buying spree with 4 tenting sleeping blankets, hats, gloves, thick socks and scarfs for all 4 of them in order that they will hold heat and a buying bag of hygiene necessities and a few dried meals and drinks. I seen that one of many 4 was a girl whose lips had turned blue from the chilly, and will not really feel her fingers. All 4 have been immensely grateful.

This transient expertise confirmed that regardless of the good struggling and desperation of such individuals, they have been individuals identical to you and me, who had fallen upon arduous instances and had nobody to show to for assist, and regardless of the desperation and starvation of 1 man who had nothing extra in life, apart from his religion and no matter small bodily possessions he held on to, upon that pavement spot, he briefly adopted as his residence, he nonetheless had unwavering compassion for his fellow man, to the diploma of sharing his solely meals with three different strangers.

Kindness, compassion and virtuous acts are what really defines us as human beings, and though the overwhelming majority of us have these qualities, we don’t specific them sufficient.

The URGC was shaped and created by Sir Vassili as a corporation that might not have hyperlinks to a authorities, political celebration, the United Nations or its associated companies, non secular teams or every other group. It was essential to be fully unbiased of all, He additional utilized a coverage of not promoting merchandise or membership, and wouldn’t settle for any donations, be it in financial, asset or reward type.

Sir Vassili was, and nonetheless is, recognized internationally as a philanthropist and his endeavors to assist and promote human welfare is revered and recommended internationally. It was upon his good title that many individuals from world wide have been interested in his new group the URGC.

The individuals interested in the URGC, who had requested to be a part of the URGC, are a large combination of individuals. They embody members from most of the world’s royal homes, titled nobels, dignitaries, VIP’s, archbishops, clergymen, nuns, rabbis, imams, gurus, judges, attorneys, cops, accountants, architects, engineers, enterprise house owners/administrators/presidents of firms, movie administrators and producers, actors and actresses, journalists, lobbyists, NGO house owners, consultants, analysts, environmentalists, scientists, ecologists, airline pilots, industrial sea captains, professors, Teachers, Doctors, nurses, psychiatrists, psychologists, different therapists, in addition to food-security, water-security, renewable power, emergency help, agricultural, botanist, husbandry, dairy farming, development, financil and infrastructure consultants; bankers, commodity merchants and different lay individuals, all of which share the ethos of URGC and all act equally as URGC Ambassadors, selling human welfare, and so they accomplish that with none pay or reward or every other type of profit, all that they do, is utilized from their very own time and virtuous selfless acts to humanity.

Today, URGC Ambassadors are based mostly in 170 international locations worldwide. The URGC says that there are extra displaced individuals at this time than there was in the course of the first and second world wars mixed.

According to the 2020 UNHCR’s latest report, “some 82.2 million people had been forced from their homes due to persecution, conflict, and human rights violations.” That quantity consists of 29.6 million refugees, 4.2 million asylum seekers, in addition to 45.7 million internally displaced individuals. War, conflicts (each present and new) and the coronavirus pandemic have all contributed to rising these figures because the yr has handed.



The figures don’t embody the displacement of financial backgrounds and those who would not have everlasting properties, such because the homeless and road youngsters and adults of the world, people and households residing in makeshift shelters all around the world, and people who migrate on account of lack of infrastructure and amenities and different causes that threaten their very survival. This forces individuals emigrate in order to assist improve their life possibilities, all are estimated to be over 500,000,000 individuals worldwide. And these numbers develop every day.

Every single minute 24 individuals flee their properties on account of financial migration, pure disasters or human rights violations or battle, which equates to 34,560 individuals/refugees per day, which equates to 12,614,400 new refugees annually, annually.

How will we resolve this and who ought to resolve it? And who will cowl the astronomical price that nobody desires to face?

In addition to this displacement now we have additionally further points pending that must be resolved, which is so severe that it’s going to have an effect on all of humanity globally, and that difficulty is meals safety, in keeping with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported that international soils have been degrading so shortly that the world’s remaining topsoil can be gone in 60 years. In different phrases, on account of progressing desertification, now we have solely “60 harvests left”.

Whether we’re to agree or disagree with the United Nations FOA, doesn’t take away the truth that our current agricultural lands are strained in producing sufficient meals to maintain our current international populations, not to mention our near-future international inhabitants growth.

We can not create extra agricultural lands with out destroying extra forests and our surroundings, thus creating a fair bigger environmental difficulty for our planet. If we scale back our meat consumption then we are able to use animal feed lands to develop extra human crops for us, however what is going to occur to these animals that we not want for meals, they nonetheless have to eat and run wild naturally grazing on all lands that they will discover, so that’s no answer, so what’s the answer to maintain food-security with out inflicting additional harm to our surroundings, nicely the URGC has options, sustainable inexperienced options, as follows:

URGC hydro-technology requires solely 52 acres of ‘’non-agricultural land’’ in any location and in any setting, to create the identical yields of e.g. greens, as a farmer can produce on 8,000 acres of agricultural land; The URGC 52 acres would require as much as 95% much less water, no fertilizers, no soil, will function on 100% renewable power sources, be insect-free and disease-free, 100% on-GMO natural crops; Can produce more healthy crops; Can develop crops on suburbs of each main metropolis, city or village in any location on the planet; Cn reduce transportation down as much as 90%; Zero CO2 emissions; Each URGC Hydro-technology plant could have a 100+ yr life span and be constructed with 100% recyclable supplies. These are constructed on 52 acres of non-agricultural lands that may produce the identical yield of crops of 8000 acres of agricultural land, which will increase meals manufacturing with out the necessity to destroy extra of our invaluable earth sources and is kinder to the setting and planet and meets all our planetary meals wants for hundreds of years to come back.

The URGC had prolonged its applied sciences into the development of social housing, whereby housing models might be constructed 90% sooner than standard strategies, all supplies are 100% recyclable, every housing unit creates 100% of its personal renewable inexperienced power and is earthquake, hearth, heating and termite-proof and has a 100+ yr life span.

All the URGC applied sciences are created in collaboration with the Vassili Group, based by Sir Chrysostomos Vassili, who additionally based the URGC, which focuses on sustainable long run inexperienced options in infrastructure growth, aiming to create options that improve life possibilities, enhance high quality of life, creates jobs, reduces poverty, and creates social and socio-economic growth.

The URGC is just not a corporation that’s simply represented by good and virtuous individuals, it is a corporation that seeks to seek out practical long run inexperienced options for humanity, pushing the boundaries to assist create and provide constructive modifications.

Sir Vassili has expressed that the Vassili Group and the URGC plan in 2022 to make some structural modifications that may allow them to make a bodily impression on selling human welfare.

During these instances of COVID-19 and the entire unsure financial hardships that include it, together with the lack of jobs and never having the ability to plan forward, the Vassili Group and URGC have put plans in movement to raised our international state of affairs, there is no such thing as a motive why all of us can not do that when the path of the wind modifications. It then turns into prudent to regulate our sails and sail within the path of the wind to maintain shifting ahead and to create a brand new and higher lifestyle, and a greater greener world.

Let us not all sit and look ahead to modifications to be made solely by politicians, they aren’t miracle makers. They can not do it on their own and be a part of making such modifications for the betterment of ourselves, our households, our surroundings and our future. Let us all have a look at what was missing or lacking and mistaken, and now construct it higher.

If we wish a greater world for ourselves and our youngsters, we have to do it ourselves by rolling up our sleeves and beginning the method. This world won’t repair itself. We all want to repair it collectively. Start making the change at this time, make our properties and lives greener, construct again greener and higher, apply a brand new perspective in direction of a greener and kinder lifestyle for ourselves and households and plan a greener and kinder future for us and people we love and specific that kindness upon different, you’ll be amazed how infectious kindness is.

Sir Vassili has made steps that has influenced individuals from all types of life in 170 international locations, who all observe his/URGC ethos to advertise human welfare, and this was achieved by his sharing a common want inside a common language, which is compassion and making use of virtuous acts which he describes as merely being ‘philotimos’.

There isn’t any motive why all of us can not do the identical.