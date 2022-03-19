Refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine arrive in Budapest

Over 290,000 refugees have already arrived in Hungary from Ukraine.

The help organisation, Migration Aid, is working to assist them discover lodging with a transformed staff’ hostel the place there are 64 rooms and 280 beds.

The operation is sustained via a mixture of donations and volunteers.

András Siewert is without doubt one of the organisers with Migration Aid.

“After a while, in every crisis, people start to get tired,” he says.

“That’s why I also tell our volunteers – some of whom are sleeping here and they only sleep for an hour or two – I say it’s a marathon, so if you want to help then, also in a week or two, relax, take a day off, don’t do it constantly because you will burn out.”

At Budapest’s Eastern Railway Station, organisations and church buildings have created a kids’s nook. Here moms can feed the youngest kids and preschoolers can play collectively.

According to the UNHCR, virtually half of the refugees are kids.

Older kids are sometimes seen drawing and they’re making an attempt to handle their trauma this fashion.

Euronews reporter, Nora Shenouda, says: “Most of the volunteers I talked to in the children’s corner all said they were very tired and the vulnerability of little children is mentally burdening them too.

“They additionally mentioned that – on the similar time – once they really feel they can assist somebody – it provides them energy.”

Watch the report within the video participant above.