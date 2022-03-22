Refugees from other wars see themselves in fleeing Ukrainians

toggle caption Omar Marques/Getty Images

Omar Marques/Getty Images

More than 3.4 million individuals have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded almost 4 weeks in the past, and hundreds of thousands extra have been displaced contained in the nation, in keeping with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

toggle caption Nidaa Aljabbarin

Nidaa Aljabbarin

Scenes of households pouring throughout borders have captured the world’s consideration. Nidaa Aljabbarin is a kind of watching — however in contrast to many others, she is aware of what this expertise is like. When she was 13, she fled her dwelling in Syria.

“I see myself in these kids,” Aljabbarin mentioned. “I went through this. I exactly feel your pain. I know how that feels. And I really hate to see other families leaving [their] home, maybe leaving part of their hearts in there.”

Aljabbarin additionally has an thought of what is subsequent for the kids fleeing Ukraine, whose lives have modified endlessly straight away.

“This is not an easy experience and this is not fun. But it will definitely shape who you’re gonna be in the future,” she mentioned. “And it will definitely teach you a lot.”

In Syria, Aljabbarin mentioned she loved a easy and peaceable life together with her mother and father and siblings. They lived outdoors a village, the place they have been surrounded by olive bushes and she or he was in a position to stroll to high school.

That modified because the warfare in her nation obtained nearer to dwelling. Her brothers obtained sick, one among them died, and her father obtained shot within the leg, she mentioned. On one journey to the hospital, Aljabbarin mentioned she remembers listening to bombings and shootings occurring throughout her.

Her household’s determination to flee was abrupt – simply as it’s for a lot of Ukrainians proper now.

“My dad made the decision the night before we left,” Aljabbarin mentioned. “And then I just woke up, like, four in the morning and my mom told me, ‘Yeah, today we have to leave,’ so we just took just a few clothes with us.”

toggle caption Maiwand Basiri

Maiwand Basiri

Initially, her household did not wish to depart, Aljabbarin mentioned, however finally, they have been pressured to for their very own security. They arrived at a refugee camp in Jordan.

“They gave us a tent and some blankets, food. And they told us, ‘Yeah, this is your new home.’ And I was like, ‘No way, this is not where I want to live,'” she mentioned. “But it was – I was thankful that I was able to escape out of the war.”

It’s been 9 years since Aljabbarin has been in Syria, and in the present day she is a pupil at Syracuse University. Looking again, she mentioned she believed her mother and father did make the suitable determination, regardless of how onerous it was.

Maiwand Basiri is aware of the sensation of not wanting to go away a gorgeous life behind. Basiri labored as a translator for U.S. forces in Afghanistan. Hours earlier than the Afghan authorities fell to the Taliban, he flew out of Kabul together with his spouse and son.

“It was very chaotic because before leaving Afghanistan, I was – I did not want to actually come to America because I always thought that, you know, life is not easy, especially starting everything from scratch,” Basiri mentioned.

toggle caption Viet Thanh Nguyen

Viet Thanh Nguyen

Today, Basiri helps different refugees get settled within the U.S. with Lutheran Immigration and Refugee, however watching the state of affairs in Ukraine unfold brings again recollections of his personal expertise.

“When I see children are suffering, when I see women and elderly are suffering, it gives me all the images that I have from my own country,” Basiri mentioned. “And as a human being, wherever we are, if you’re in America, if you’re in Europe, we should have open arms for the Ukrainians and we should feel their pain.”

“I can feel their pain more than anyone else because I come from a country that’s been torn apart by war. I urge people to have respect for the refugees.”

While each Aljabbarin and Basiri have newer recollections of fleeing their nations, Viet Thanh Nguyen left Vietnam when he was 4 years outdated. Nearly 50 years later, he is a Pulitzer Prize-winning creator and professor on the University of Southern California. He mentioned he would not keep in mind a lot about his life in Vietnam, however some issues have stayed with him.

“I’m not even sure that they’re real. But the fragments I have are all actually mostly related to war, like meeting an American soldier, bouncing on his knee, or thinking, I’ve seen a tank in the streets with North Vietnamese soldiers on it, because our town was the first one captured in the final invasion of 1975,” Nguyen mentioned.

Nguyen’s household arrived in Fort Indiantown Gap, Penn., in the summertime of 1975. The barracks on the refugee camp stick out in his recollections from there, he mentioned.

“Of course, when you’re young and your parents are taking care of you and you’re surrounded by other children, it can actually seem like fun, a fun kind of a camp. But of course, that wasn’t the reality,” Nguyen mentioned.

“And I’ve certainly seen photographs in retrospect of a time in those camps, and there were lots and lots of people. Our lives were completely displaced. People had lost everything. So the pictures show people just trying to adjust to their new realities when their new realities were really devastating.”

Nguyen is settled within the U.S. now, however like Aljabbarin and Basiri, he has been formed by this expertise. That’s one thing that is on his thoughts as he sees the pictures of individuals leaving Ukraine.

“I can only say to them that I feel for them,” Nguyen mentioned. “I’ve been in their place, and it’s a place of terror because you’ve lost so much, you’ve left so much behind and you don’t know what the future holds for you.”

“And none of us knows what the future holds for them. But I would say that looking at my own experience among Vietnamese refugees, many of us remain traumatized by what happened, but as a community, we survived and we built new lives. And we are able to tell their own stories and claim our own voices.”

And a part of the story is that not all refugees have been welcomed with open arms. That’s one thing that Aljabbarin famous.

“Refugees are refugees, regardless of where they came from or what colors their eyes [are] or how they look. I think all refugees just should receive the same respect and help from anywhere they go,” she mentioned. “It shouldn’t be more sad to see Ukraine’s refugees than Syrians or anywhere else, because, at the end, we’re all humans.”