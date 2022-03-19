Refused Money For Liquor, 35-Year-Old Man Kills Mother In UP: Police

The physique of the girl was despatched for a autopsy examination, police stated. (Representational)

Shahjahanpur:

A 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his mom in a village in Shahjahanpur after she refused to present him cash to purchase liquor, police stated on Saturday.

“The incident occurred in Mukrampur village under the Roja police station limits on Friday evening. Accused Ram Naresh had asked his mother Ramwati (70) for some money to buy liquor. When she refused, he got angry and attacked her. He hit her on the head with a sharp object which resulted in her death,” Station House Officer (SHO) Rajkumar Sharma stated.

Naresh was arrested and a case of homicide lodged, he stated.

The physique of the girl was despatched for a autopsy examination, Mr Sharma stated.