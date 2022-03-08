“Regime Of Silence”: Russia’s New Plan For Refugee Corridors In Ukraine

Russian Federation is able to present humanitarian corridors, Defence Ministry’s assertion stated.

Moscow:

Russia stated Monday it should open humanitarian corridors the subsequent day to permit civilians to evacuate type a number of Ukrainian cities, together with the capital Kyiv and the port metropolis of Mariupol, Russian information businesses reported.

“From 10:00 MSK (0700 GMT) on March 8, 2022 the Russian Federation is declaring a ‘regime of silence’ and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors,” stated a cell of the Russian defence ministry charged with humanitarian operations in Ukraine.

It listed evacuation routes from Kyiv in addition to Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy — all of which have been underneath heavy Russian assaults in latest days.

