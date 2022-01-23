Regina King’s son‘s haunting final tweets before death

Oscar-winner Regina King’s grownup son died by suicide on Friday – posting a sequence of haunting remaining tweets earlier than his dying.

Ian Alexander Jr., the son of Oscar-winner Regina King, died by suicide on Friday evening.

Fans are actually trying to his social media pages for solutions, discovering his haunting final messages.

“You know that episode of SpongeBob where they go inside his brain and it’s a bunch of mini spongebobs just losing their s**t…..yea that one really hits home,” Ian tweeted 5 days earlier than his dying, the NY Post reported.

In one other latest tweet, the DJ who glided by desdune mirrored on his relationship with social media, sharing, “I don’t think Instagram is healthy for me”.

Fans have since responded to the tweets with form phrases, with one follower tweeting, “Just to watch the love your mum has for you is emotional. My heart goes out to her.”

King confirmed the tragic information in an announcement to People on Friday.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the assertion learn. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.

“Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Ian’s twenty sixth birthday was simply this Wednesday. He was King’s solely youngster along with her file producer ex-husband, Ian Alexander Sr.

This story initially appeared on the NY Post and was republished with permission.