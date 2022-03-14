Region’s first mountain bike track for Albany Primary School

Albany Primary School will quickly be residence to the town’s first mountain bike path on faculty grounds.

Outdoors Great Southern is partnering with the college to assist create the 330m mountain biking observe that will likely be situated behind the college’s basketball and volleyball courts.

Outdoors Great Southern path upkeep supervisor Brett Pengelley mentioned the college’s observe could be the primary of its sort within the area.

“Currently the Great Southern doesn’t have a beginner mountain bike trail to support this type of riding, beyond the Munda Biddi Trail,” he mentioned.

“The trail we have got planned will consist of drop, berms and other technical features to develop and hone students’ bike handling skills.”

Albany Primary School bodily schooling instructor Paul Carron mentioned mountain biking was already fashionable with college students and the brand new observe would permit them to construct confidence to deal with extra severe trails within the Great Southern.

“There’s some nice trails around here but they’d be a bit intimidating for kids who haven’t biked much before, so this will be a nice kind of starting out experience,” Mr Carron mentioned.

“We’ll train them up on this to get their skills up and then they can go join some groups that go biking and enjoy that a bit more, because otherwise it’s a bit inaccessible unless they’ve got some skills.”

Principal Cathy Willis mentioned the brand new path would give the college a possibility for college kids to attempt one thing completely different.

“They participate in a lot of sports outside of school and this is a way for them to start thinking about mountain biking as a sport,” Ms Willis mentioned.

“There’s no other place that they’ll get an opportunity to do this, so it makes us quite unique in being able to offer that to the kids.”

The observe has been partly funded by a Connecting Schools – Your Move grant from the Department of Transport and the Department of Education.

On Saturday March 26 a busy bee will begin the principle building, with members of the Albany Primary School group and Albany Mountain Bike Club becoming a member of in.

The wider group can also be being inspired to volunteer their time to assist on the day.

“We’re hoping to make a day of it, with a communal effort for the benefit of children at Albany Primary School,” Mr Pengelley mentioned.

Volunteers will bear a short induction on the day and are requested to put on appropriate garments and boots to work in in addition to convey instruments resembling metal rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows and gardening gloves.

If you want to volunteer, register at: https://events.humanitix.com/albany-primary-school-mtb-track-build