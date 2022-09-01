Regulatory update: 3 LatAm offices report changes in August 2022

The authorized and accounting groups at Biz Latin Hub’s places of work in Argentina, Costa Rica and Guatemala reported the next regulatory updates in August 2022 that would have an effect on your enterprise pursuits.

Argentina



The Argentinean authorities and its establishments launched one notable regulatory replace in August:

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise Resolution A.F.I.P. (TAX authority) N°5248/2022 Published: 12.08.22 The AFIP will set up, for the one time, an Income Tax Payment on Account, payable in three equal and consecutive month-to-month installments, which can impression these firms that meet sure parameters. Legal entities that obtained a certificates of cancellation of earnings tax will probably be excluded.

Costa Rica



The Costa Rican authorities and its establishments launched 5 notable regulatory updates just lately:

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise Regulation to Law No. 10255: Re-registration of Dissolved Entities Published: August 2022 Possibility of re-registration of dissolved firms because of non-payment of tax on authorized entities. The time period for the request is 3 years from the second wherein the corporate is dissolved. Companies that already seem as LIQUIDATED won’t be able to request re-registration. Circular DG-0018-07-2022-DG-UV – General Guidelines for Entry and Permanence Visas for Non-Residents Published: 12.08.22 The most interval of keep for Non-Resident visas (tourism and enterprise) was modified to 30 calendar days for nationals belonging to group 2, in accordance with the classification of nationalities of the Migration Directorate. Nationals of stated group might request an extension of the visa for 90 calendar days. Amendment to Executive Decree No. 41457-JP of October seventeenth, 2018 Published: 10.08.22 Proposal of the Executive Power to get rid of the compulsory nature of the minimal charges for attorneys and public notaries. Resolution No. DGT-R-21-2022 Inactive firms can have till November fifteenth to file the earnings tax return for the 2020 and 2021 durations Decree “Speed of Administrative Procedures in Public Entities” Published: 24.08.22 Prohibits establishments from requesting data already out there in public databases (authorized certifications, cadastral plans, ID photocopies, and so on.)

Guatemala



The Guatemalan authorities and its establishments launched one notable regulatory replace in August:

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise Decree 40-2022.

Electric Mobility Law Published: 19.08.2022 Law on Incentives for Electric Mobility, which goals to facilitate and promote the import, buy, sale and use of electrical automobiles, hybrid automobiles, hydrogen automobiles and electrical transportation programs for all the nationwide territory.

