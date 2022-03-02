Regulatory Update: 3 LatAm Offices Report Changes in February 2022

The authorized and accounting groups at Biz Latin Hub’s workplaces in Colombia, Brazil, and Bolivia reported the next regulatory updates in February 2022 that might have an effect on your small business pursuits.

Colombia

The Colombian authorities and its establishments launched three notable regulatory updates in February:

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise Resolution 227 of 2022



Published: February twentieth, 2022 This decision permits, defines and establishes all of the mechanisms and procedures for the economic use of hashish crops in sectors comparable to meals, drinks, alcoholic drinks and dietary dietary supplements, defining, in fact, that these makes use of should do with the non-psychoactive element. Press Release No 140 of 2022 Published: February twenty third, 2022 This bulletin issued by the Minister of Health, publicizes that in all populations the place 70% protection is achieved with the whole vaccination schemes using face masks in open areas could be eradicated. Decree 255 of 2022 Published: February twenty third, 2022 Whereby Section 7 is added of the Decree 1074 of 2015, Sole Regulatory Decree of the Commerce, Industry and Commerce Sector binding company requirements for the certification of fine practices within the practices within the safety of private information and its switch to 3rd nations.

Brazil

The Brazilian authorities and its establishments launched one notable regulatory replace in February:

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise Decree 10.979



Published: February twenty fifth, 2022 The authorities has determined to scale back Industrialized Product Tax (IPI) charges by 25% for the overwhelming majority of merchandise. The discount was established by Decree 10.979 on January 25.

Bolivia

The Bolivian authorities and its establishments launched one notable regulatory replace in February:

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise Supreme Decree 4668



Published: February seventeenth, 2022 Regulates the applying of labor rights acquired by female and male employees, topic to the labor regime of the General Labor Law, of December 8, 1942.

