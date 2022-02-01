Regulatory Update: 3 LatAm Offices Report Changes in January 2022

The authorized and accounting groups at Biz Latin Hub’s places of work in Chile, Colombia, and Costa Rica reported the next regulatory updates in January 2022 that might have an effect on your online business pursuits.

Chile

The Chilean authorities and its establishments launched two notable regulatory updates in January:

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise Law n° 21.408



Published: January fifteenth (Valid from: July 2022) New regulation that modifies rules in power in Chile on the classification and traits of various vessels devoted to fishing exercise, passenger transport, amongst others. Law n°21.409



Published: January twenty fifth (Valid from: January, 2022) New regulation that establishes for a single time a compulsory vacation or relaxation for well being staff, personal and public, in Chile, of 14 enterprise days through the 12 months 2022, charged to the establishments indicated and to the Chilean Treasury.

Colombia

The Colombian authorities and its establishments launched two notable regulatory updates in January:

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise Law 2191 Published: January sixth, 2022 It stipulates and regulates the labor disconnection, this new regulation protects individuals’s proper to disconnect from work by establishing that staff will not be obliged to answer out-of-hours correspondences from their bosses. Circular 00000004 Published: January thirteenth, 2022 This round offers suggestions for occupational safety through the fourth peak of the sars-cov-2 pandemic (covid-19). In addition, it permits an early and rapid isolation in each individuals, symptomatic and asymptomatic.

Costa Rica

The Costa Rican authorities and its establishments launched one notable regulatory replace in January:

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise Article 81 of the Labor Code. (Addition of merchandise n) Published: January twenty fifth, 2022 This reform provides discrimination based mostly on HIV standing to the checklist of protected circumstances, thus, employers should think about this on their inner insurance policies and deal with of sanctions for workers HIV optimistic.

