Regulatory Update: 5 LatAm Offices Report Changes in April 2022

Argentina

The Argentinean authorities and its establishments launched one notable regulatory replace in April:

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise General Resolution I.G.J. Nº 4/22 Published: April fifth, 2022 It gives that the existence and veracity of the domicile and registered workplace of the simplified joint inventory corporations (SAS) supplied for in Law 27.349 should be evidenced via any of the devices supplied for on this regulation.

Bolivia

The Bolivian authorities and its establishments launched 5 notable regulatory updates just lately :

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise Decree Supreme N° 4702 Published: April twentieth, 2022 Temporarily defers the tariff levy to zero % (0%) till December 31, 2022, for the importation of pesticides, fungicides, herbicides, germination inhibitors and plant development regulators and related merchandise. RND Nº 102200000008 Published: April 22th, 2022 The deadline for the bodily presentation and/or digital submission of Financial Statements, Annual in addition to the data submitted by way of digital types 605 and 601, for the Corporate Income Tax (IUE), with fiscal year-end as of December 31, 2021 is prolonged till May 31, 2022. The deadline for submitting tax declaration and cost of the IUE (May third) stays unchanged. Decree Supreme N°4708 Published: May 1st, 2022 Regulates the advantage of “Special Leave Absence License” to all staff in personal corporations with the appropriate to obtain 100% (100%) of wage, within the following instances:

a) For dying of oldsters, spouses, siblings or youngsters: three (3) working days

b) For marriage: three (3) working days,

c) For birthdays: half working day Decree Supreme N°4709 Published: May 1st, 2022 Establishes the appropriate of break up holidays, and the buildup thereof with out the necessity for a written settlement between employers and staff. Decree Supreme N°4711



Published: May 1st, 2022 Establish the Salary Increase within the personal sector; wage improve within the personal sector shall be agreed upon by employers and staff on the idea of three % (3%) Establish the National Minimum Wage for the yr 2022 in Bs2,250.- equal to USD 324 .- Wage Increase and National Minimum Wage established for 2022, may have retroactive impact as of January 1, 2022 and shall be efficient till May thirty first.

Chile

The Chilean authorities and its establishments launched one notable regulatory replace in April:

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise Law 21.435 Published: April sixth, 2022 Amendments are launched to the water code that regulates water use rights, which can be restricted of their train, in accordance with the provisions of this Code.

Costa Rica

The Costa Rican authorities and its establishments launched one notable regulatory replace in April:

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise Paternity Leave created Published: April, 2022 This permits fathers to take two days of paid depart in the course of the first month after a toddler is born. Additionally, fathers will get hold of the authorized safety already granted for moms throughout maternity depart (i.e.: they can’t be fired with no simply trigger). If the mom dies throughout this era, fathers can be entitled to the total three-month time period of maternity depart.

Panama

The Panamanian authorities and its establishments launched one notable regulatory replace in April:

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise Draft Law No. 697 (web page 57) Published: April twenty first, 2022 The Legislative plenary permitted in third debate Law No.697, which regulates the commercialization and use of crypto-assets within the nation.

