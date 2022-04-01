Regulatory Update: 6 LatAm Offices Report Changes in March 2022

The authorized and accounting groups at Biz Latin Hub’s workplaces in Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Uruguay reported the next regulatory updates in March 2022 that would have an effect on your enterprise pursuits.

Bolivia

The Bolivian authorities and its establishments launched one notable regulatory replace just lately:

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise Decree Supreme N° 4596



Published: February 1st, 2022 New Plurinational Commercial Registry Service (SEPREC) begins actions as of April 1, changing Fundempresa.

Chile

The Chilean authorities and its establishments launched one notable regulatory replace in March:

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise Law 21.431



Published: March eleventh, 2022 Updates the Labor Codex extending its safety and attain to staff from “digital services platforms” (Apps).

Colombia

The Colombian authorities and its establishments launched one notable regulatory replace in March:

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise Resolution 37, DIAN

Published: March seventeenth, 2022 “Whereby articles 4, 10 and 13 of Resolution 164 of 2021 (Beneficial owner) of the DIAN are amended.” Changes made:

1. Foreign authorized entities whose whole funding in Colombia just isn’t made in authorized entities, everlasting institutions and/or constructions with out authorized character should declare their useful proprietor.

2. The time period to declare the RUB modifications: The time period shall be from September 30 to December 31, 2022.

Costa Rica

The Costa Rican authorities and its establishments launched one notable regulatory replace in March:

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise Law No. 10.113 Published: March 2nd, 2022 The legislation seeks to manage and permit entry to and use of hashish and its derivatives completely for medicinal and therapeutic use and authorizes the manufacturing, industrialization and commercialization of hemp for industrial and meals use.

El Salvador

The Salvadoran authorities and its establishments launched one notable regulatory replace in March:

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise Emergency regime decree, efficient for 30 days Published: March twenty seventh, 2022 Although the emergency regime doesn’t instantly have an effect on companies, they’ve been not directly affected as international buyers see the safety disaster in El Salvador as a threat.

Uruguay

The Uruguayan authorities and its establishments launched one notable regulatory replace in March:

Regulatory exercise Outcomes for enterprise Decree No. 86/022 Published: March seventeenth, 2022 REGULATION OF LAW 19.978 CONCERNING TELEWORKING

A legislation was created in Uruguay to manage some ideas associated to teleworking.

