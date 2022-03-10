Reigning premiers Penrith make huge statement in NRL season opener

Penrith confirmed they aren’t nursing a premiership hangover with a medical win over Manly within the NRL season opener.

Penrith

obtained its title defence off to a cracking begin with a 28-6 win over Manly within the NRL season opener on Thursday night time.

The Panthers confirmed they weren’t nursing a premiership hangover as they dominated the Sea Eagles from begin to end within the first NRL recreation in Sydney since June final 12 months.

They had been a relentless menace in assault however had two early tries to Stephen Crichton and Brian To’o disallowed by the bunker for obstruction.

But it was solely a matter of time till Penrith obtained on the board courtesy of a attempt to Izack Tago.

The Panthers prolonged their first-half lead because of a four-pointer from Crichton, who was harmful all recreation.

Sean O’Sullivan carried out admirably at halfback within the absence of Nathan Cleary, who is predicted to overlook the primary few rounds of the season as he recovers from shoulder surgical procedure.

But it was a case of no Cleary, no worries for Penrith as they piled on three extra tries within the second half courtesy of Jarome Luai, Api Koroisau and Liam Martin.

Manly’s solely attempt was scored by Ethan Bullemor on the stroke of half time and the Sea Eagles by no means appeared possible in opposition to the reigning premiers.

Daly Cherry-Evans was properly beneath his greatest and the distinction between Manly’s leaky defence and Penrith’s dominance within the ahead pack couldn’t have been extra stark.

The consequence continues Manly’s run of poor begins to the season lately.

The Sea Eagles have solely gained three season openers in 16 years and the loss to the Panthers was their ninth Round 1 defeat in a row.

With Cleary out, many had anticipated Manly to be way more aggressive and even problem for the win.

But Penrith was simply too good and efficiently stored Dally M medallist Tom Trbojevic out of the sport.

“Tom Trbojevic was kept completely out of it,” Panthers nice Greg Alexander mentioned on Fox League.

“Six points for Manly and last year they averaged 30,” Michael Ennis added.

“That’s because of possession and where the game is being played.

“You talk about the blueprint there would be a lot of coaches there just watching this unrelenting kick plan. The Panthers were so disciplined with their plans.”