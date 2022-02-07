Reinstating Virat Kohli as captain will be the easiest solution for RCB: Ajit Agarkar

The Royal Challengers Bangalore can be heading into this week’s IPL 2022 mega public sale with quite a lot of expectations and can be hoping to profit from their assets with a purpose to construct a strong staff as their hunt for a maiden Indian Premier League title continues. At the two-day occasion in Bengaluru, RCB will probably be eyeing a participant with management talents as they stay up for finish their captaincy woes completely.

Virat Kohli, who had led the franchise for 9 seasons, determined to step down as captain after the conclusion of the 2021 version and since then the Bengaluru-based franchise are but to search out his successor. However, former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar has stated that it could be higher for Bangalore in the event that they as soon as once more permit Kohli to guide them from the entrance because the three-time finalists have by no means invested in making a correct staff with sufficient depth over time.

RCB haven’t invested sufficient cash in making a correct staff, Ajit Agarkar

“If Virat Kohli can take over the captaincy and if he is happy to do it and if he has the energy to do it, I think that will be the easiest solution for them. At the end of the day, we have seen RCB over the years they haven’t invested enough money in making a proper team of 12, 13, or 14 players with enough depth,” stated the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit whereas talking on the Star Sports present Game Plan: IPL public sale particular.

With just some days left for the IPL 2022 mega public sale, Agarkar made it clear that the three-time runners-up have been counting on the highest three and by no means had sufficient gamers within the middle-order. Furthermore, he additionally stated that if the franchise decides to spend an outstanding sum of money on a specific participant, he would solely be capable to win them a couple of video games regardless of how gifted he’s and never the match.

“It’s always been dependent on the top three, not enough middle order players and if you don’t have the money, you can’t do that again”, he stated.

“So, if you break the bank for one player, doesn’t matter how good he is – will win you games but will never win you competitions,” the ex-all-rounder added.

Months forward of the IPL 2022 mega public sale, RCB determined to retain the likes of batting megastar Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Their star pacer Harshal Patel had bagged the Purple Cap final season with 32 scalps from 15 video games however, the Royal Challengers Bangalore determined to launch him.