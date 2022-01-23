Sports
Rejuvenated Monfils marches into Australian Open quarter-finals | Tennis News – Times of India
MELBOURNE: Gael Monfils’ blistering begin to the season continued on Sunday as he eased previous Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-3 to achieve his second Australian Open quarter-finals.
With spouse and prime ladies’s participant Elina Svitolina beaming within the crowd, the flamboyant Frenchman lit up the Margaret Court Arena with glowing shot-making to achieve the final eight at Melbourne Park for the primary time since 2016.
“It was really tough, he played extremely fast on both sides,” stated seventeenth seed Monfils, who will play Matteo Berrettini or Pablo Carrena Busta for a spot within the semi-finals.
“I tried to be very aggressive today … It was just battling, battling, hanging in there.”
Monfils wrapped up the match with trademark panache, leaping excessive to thump a backhand crosscourt winner and finish Kecmanovic’s dream run for the reason that Serb prevented a first-round conflict in opposition to the deported world primary Novak Djokovic.
At 35 and just lately married, Monfils has a brand new lease on life, and needs to go even additional within the match.
“I want to do better …. We are not quite finished yet,” he stated.
