Relatives of Albanian ISIS fighters to be repatriated from Syria

Four Albanian girls and 9 youngsters, all associated to Albanians who joined ISIS extremist groups preventing in Syria and Iraq, are being repatriated from a Syrian camp, a Kurdish official from northeast Syria mentioned Friday.

Abdul-Karim Omar, an official who negotiates with international locations on the return of their residents, tweeted that, “13 Albanians (4 women and 9 children) of the families of ISIS organization were handed over to an official Albanian government delegation.”

He additionally posted a photograph with Albania’s anti-terror division chief Alban Dautaj.

The Albanian authorities didn’t affirm the report, however an official, talking anonymously because of the sensitivity of the problem, mentioned the repatriated Albanians have been anticipated to land late Friday evening.

Twenty-five different Albanian girls and youngsters whose husbands and fathers joined ISIS and most frequently have been killed within the preventing have been introduced again house in three earlier missions, the final one in July 2021.

Authorities haven’t specified the variety of Albanians nonetheless in detention camps in Syria, solely saying they’ve been recognized. Their relations in Albania say 52 youngsters are nonetheless in Syria, together with the 13 being repatriated Friday.

Just a few hundred Albanians joined ISIS and different teams preventing in Syria and Iraq within the early 2010s.

Many have been killed, and their widows and youngsters are caught in Syrian camps.

