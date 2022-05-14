Relatives of Ukraine’s trapped Azovstal soldiers ask China for help

Relatives of Ukrainian troopers trapped in Mariupol’s Azovstal metal plant referred to as on China’s President Xi Jinping to “save” the encircled troops on Saturday, saying he was the final world chief that Moscow would hearken to.

Five wives of the Ukrainian troopers and one father gave a press convention in Kyiv, in one other determined enchantment to assist the troopers, holed up within the underground tunnels of the massive manufacturing unit that has been besieged by Russian forces for weeks.

“There is only one man left in the world that we can address, it is the Chinese leader,” mentioned Stavr Vychniak, the daddy of one of many trapped troopers.

“China has a big influence on Russia and on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin personally. We ask for him to intervene,” he unhappy.

He referred to as on Xi to “take necessary measures for the extraction” of the troopers.

“They are in hell, under constant bombardment,” he mentioned, calling on wounded troopers and our bodies of lifeless troopers to be faraway from the plant.

Western powers and Ukraine have repeatedly urged China to sentence Russia’s invasion of Ukraine whereas Beijing, which has good relations with Moscow, has tried to preserve a impartial stance.

Natalia Zarytska, the spouse of one of many trapped troopers, additionally referred to as for China’s assist.

“There is still a person in this world to whom Putin struggles to say no to,” she mentioned, calling on Xi to “join in on to save” the troopers.

“We are confident that China, strong and noble, is able to take decisions difficult in the name of good.”

Zarytska mentioned she receives messages from her husband, saying they’re underneath assault “from sea, ground and air” and that Russia is dragging out “this painful process of torture.”

She referred to as on the world “not to be silent and stop this destruction” at Azovstal.

Ukraine’s Azov battalion that has led the protection of Mariupol has posted determined movies from the plant, saying troopers are “dying” from their wounds there.

