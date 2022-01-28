Relax, America: Willow, the White House Cat, Has Arrived
WASHINGTON — The cat has landed.
After conserving the nation on tenterhooks since even earlier than taking workplace, the Biden White House introduced on Friday {that a} grey cat named Willow had joined the primary household, greater than a yr after the plucky farm feline from Pennsylvania caught the attention of the primary girl, Jill Biden, whereas she was on the stump for her husband.
“Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop,” mentioned Michael LaRosa, the primary girl’s spokesman. “Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden.”
Willow is called after the primary girl’s hometown, Willow Grove, Pa.
The cat’s arrival was a lot anticipated after Dr. Biden casually mentioned in a November 2020 interview that she’d like to have a cat within the White House, and later lightheartedly advised that the animal was “waiting in the wings.” To feline followers in every single place, this may as effectively have been a blood oath {that a} cat would quickly be revealed.
For greater than a yr, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, was peppered with questions in regards to the administration’s cat coverage by reporters and different events. She appeared conscious of the stakes behind the cat’s public rollout.
“I’m also wondering about the cat,” she said throughout a question-and-answer session with Twitter customers final January, “because the cat is going to dominate the internet.”
On Wednesday, Willow, a shorthair tabby with jade-green eyes, formally moved into the White House, simply over a month after the Bidens revealed that they’d added Commander, a German shepherd pet, to the combo. Dr. Biden mentioned in an interview with The New York Times this fall that the cat had been residing with a foster mother or father who had grown hooked up.
“The cat is still being fostered with somebody who loves the cat,” Dr. Biden mentioned. “I don’t even know whether I can get the cat back at this point.”
Another complication, Dr. Biden mentioned on the time, was issues of hostility between the cat and Major, the household’s different German shepherd, who had been sent to training after a series of biting episodes within the East Wing. At the time, Mr. LaRosa described it as “some additional training to help him adjust to life in the White House.” But final month, Major was despatched to reside in a quieter surroundings with associates of the household, Mr. LaRosa mentioned.
A set of pictures launched by the White House present Willow adapting to her new environment, sprawling on a sofa and taking in a view of the Washington Monument.
“Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats and plenty of room to smell and explore,” Mr. LaRosa mentioned.
The final feline to reside within the White House was India, a black cat who belonged to President George W. Bush and his spouse, Laura. Then there was Socks, the black-and-white resident feline of the Clinton White House. Socks, a little bit of a media darling, was the protagonist of an unreleased Super Nintendo recreation, “Socks the Cat Rocks the Hill,” and was even photographed within the White House briefing room.
Presidential cats return to at the very least the Lincoln period, when Abraham Lincoln’s secretary of state, William H. Seward, gave him two cats, Tabby and Dixie. Lincoln, historians have mentioned, once remarked that Dixie was smarter than his total cupboard.