Relax, America: Willow, the White House Cat, Has Arrived

WASHINGTON — The cat has landed.

After conserving the nation on tenterhooks since even earlier than taking workplace, the Biden White House introduced on Friday {that a} grey cat named Willow had joined the primary household, greater than a yr after the plucky farm feline from Pennsylvania caught the attention of the primary girl, Jill Biden, whereas she was on the stump for her husband.

“Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop,” mentioned Michael LaRosa, the primary girl’s spokesman. “Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden.”

Willow is called after the primary girl’s hometown, Willow Grove, Pa.

The cat’s arrival was a lot anticipated after Dr. Biden casually mentioned in a November 2020 interview that she’d like to have a cat within the White House, and later lightheartedly advised that the animal was “waiting in the wings.” To feline followers in every single place, this may as effectively have been a blood oath {that a} cat would quickly be revealed.

For greater than a yr, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, was peppered with questions in regards to the administration’s cat coverage by reporters and different events. She appeared conscious of the stakes behind the cat’s public rollout.