‘Relentless rain’ caused floor to collapse during concert: Enmore Theatre

Sydney music venue the Enmore Theatre has began remediation works after its ground collapsed below the group’s ft throughout a sold-out efficiency by rapper Genesis Owusu on Thursday evening, main 1000’s to be evacuated after the artist’s second music.

A press release from the theatre on Friday mentioned “the impact of the relentless rain and excessive water” that inundated the inside west suburb throughout heavy downpours this week had prompted three piers on the level the place the theatre inclines to shift beneath the carpet and create an uneven ground.

Australian singer Genesis Owusu was performing when the ground at Enmore Theatre caved in. Credit:Wolter Peeters

“The floor of the theatre has been assessed and remediation works have commenced. We have isolated the section that was affected by water and are further reinforcing the surrounding areas as a further precaution,” the assertion mentioned.

There have been scenes of confusion at the venue on Thursday evening as the ground collapsed throughout Canberra singer Owusu’s sold-out present. Photos and video footage from the live performance present individuals crowding round an area that had caved in, in the midst of the red-carpeted ground. Witnesses mentioned there have been no accidents however that the carpet prevented them from falling into the cavity.