The stays of 17 lacking French troopers who fought within the World War I Battle of Gallipoli had been on Sunday handed over to French navy officers and put to relaxation alongside different fallen comrades greater than a century after their deaths.

The stays had been discovered throughout restoration work on a fortress and surrounding areas on Turkey’s northwestern Canakkale Peninsula, the place Allied forces fought towards Ottoman Turks within the ill-fated Gallipoli marketing campaign that began with landings on the peninsula on April 25, 1915.

Col. Philippe Boulogne paid tribute to troopers who “came to defend their homeland on this distant land, the scene of one of the most tragic episodes in our history” on the handing-over ceremony.

The ceremony coincided with commemorations marking the 107th anniversary of the beginning of the battle, throughout which French, British and different troopers are remembered. On Monday, Australians and New Zealanders will mark Anzac Day to recollect their fallen troopers in a daybreak ceremony.

“Zouaves (light-infantry corps) and riflemen from Senegal, Algeria, legionnaires, 10,000 French and colonial soldiers fell in the front at Gallipoli,” Boulogne mentioned. “Neither the scale of the losses nor the violence of the war diminished the bravery of these men. Their courage and their sense of sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Only one out of the 17 French troopers — Cpl. Paul Roman, of the first Engineers Regiment — has been formally recognized.

Authorities had been additionally in a position to establish three tombstones belonging to Cmdr. Galinier of the 58th Colonial Infantry Regiment, and Capt. Stefani, and 2nd Lt. Charvet of the 4th Zouaves, based on the French Embassy. Only their final names had been supplied.

The World War I Gallipoli marketing campaign aimed to safe a naval route from the Mediterranean Sea to Istanbul by the Dardanelles, and take the Ottoman Empire out of the battle. The Gallipoli landings marked the beginning of a fierce battle that lasted for eight months.

Around 44,000 Allied troops and 86,000 Ottoman troopers died within the preventing.

Ismail Tasdemir, the Turkish official in command of the historic web site, mentioned in the course of the handing-over ceremony that the previous battlefields have now turn out to be a land of “peace, tranquility and trust.”

At the troopers’ closing resting place on the Seddulbahir French cemetery, French Embassy official Mathilde Grammont learn from a message that trendy Turkey’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk — a former Gallipoli commander — wrote for the moms of the fallen troopers: “You, the mothers who sent their sons from faraway countries, wipe away your tears; your sons are now lying in our bosom and are in peace. After having lost their lives on this land they have become our sons as well.”

