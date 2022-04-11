Remember stomach muscles? Five stars to the comedian who wrecked them

Beginning as a tour information, Russell transforms into a number of characters all through the night together with a Streisand-like doyenne of comedy, a brothel proprietor and a failed French director. Russell has memorised entire sections of dialogue to create a narrative that unites these characters, however there may be at all times room for jokes, riffing on latest occasions or partaking passersby, with out ever letting the tempo flag or leaving gaps between the laughs. Sketch comedy – Ultimate Hollywood Tours Even when Russell is demanding the viewers step over an invisible barrier to stroll onto an LA freeway yelling over the sound of passing automobiles, “you’ve got to obey the laws of whatever the f–k this is”, everyone knows, and are on board with, regardless of the f–k that is. Andy Hazel Rosie Piper, Goddess ★★★★½

Mantra on Russell till April 24 Poignant, mirthful and fascinating – Goddess is a sensational hour.

Piper, who spent her first 28 years figuring out as a male, weaves an internet of her prior life, the epiphany that led to her transition to feminine, and each the trials and gratifications that now encompasses. For the uninitiated, she gives an information lecture of the varied acronyms that now eat her life: similar to MTF (male to feminine), GRS (gender reassignment surgical procedure) and DRS (choice assessment system – a dispute decision mechanism in cricket that she employs masterfully to clarify her transition). Rosie Piper is again on the stage. Credit:Wolter Peeters There’s some materials which will at first appear center of the highway, similar to an Uber Eats obsession, nevertheless a darkish heel-turn that flips the script on many earlier quips to current them in a damning new gentle is deftly dealt with. Tonight she carried out to a dozen individuals. It’ll be against the law if the room isn’t full by the top of her run. Tyson Wray

Arj Barker, Power Hour ★★★★½

Atheneum till April 24 Arj Barker guarantees all kill and no fill, and with a punchy hour of gripping musings, he delivers. Arj Barker Credit: Having notched up three a long time in comedy, he meanders throughout stage with ease, his expressive face and maniacal eyes including to the enjoyable. This polished comedian dissects well being traits earlier than launching into an uproariously witty definition of gluten. And it’s time properly spent pondering our fascination with Bunnings

Brace for an excruciatingly detailed description of laser eye surgical procedure. A deep dive into Byron Bay, a smattering of political digs, pandemic references and ideas on anti-vaxxers additionally titillate. Being such a professional, a near-preachy gross sales pitch for his ridiculous merchandise manages to maintain the laughs flowing. Yeah, certain Arj, promote me that DVD I can’t play at house. Donna Demaio Fern Brady, Autistic Bikini Queen ★★★★

Mantra on Russell, till 18 April Thank God for Fern Brady – actually, for the reason that Scottish comedian’s devotion to profanity, self-flagellation and lurid metaphor is the kind solely a lapsed Catholic can summon. Since she final darkened our shores she’s been identified as autistic and loving it. It helps her to grasp why she’s drawn to the type of comedy that may have her burned as a witch again house, and whereas she is aware of there’s the occasional Fitzrovian who will faucet out an Instagram remark explaining the problematic nature of a few of her strains, Melbourne on the whole laps up her barely sociopathic trashbag shtick.

Scottish comic Fern Brady. Credit:Chris Hopkins In her universe all the pieces is slinking in the direction of the grave and the easiest way to get married is sarcastically. Equal components Billy Connolly and Eve Villanelle, Brady’s bleak however good outlook is a bitter tonic to chase away despair. John Bailey Tom Walker – Javelin ★★★★

Chinese Museum till April 24 Five years on from his Big Award-nominated present that potently combined clowning and mime with startling revelations and manic depth, it’s fascinating to see the place this present finds the inordinately gifted Tom Walker. As delightfully odd and expressive as ever, Walker has constructed an hour round an alleged javelin fixation, mixing mime with extra simple stand-up and enhancing it with tidy multimedia assist and stylish technical improvements.

For occasion, a tool launched in the beginning basically adjusts how the viewers sees components of the present and whereas it didn’t really feel prefer it was used to its full potential, its inventiveness is testomony to Walker’s willingness to push the inventive prospects of the shape. All of his mimed sketches earn their maintain – an prolonged “bull in a china shop” bit is especially wonderful – and there may be notably no viewers participation which is gleefully acknowledged given Walker’s mildly notorious predilection for crowd work in his early days. As if he couldn’t assist himself, there may be one gut-punch nugget of private historical past amid gentler self-deprecation however Walker’s self-confidence and command of his uncommon power ensures this can be a comparatively upbeat and mellow affair, even when it would lack the cry-laughter inducements of earlier exhibits. And amid the zaniness and dick jokes there would possibly even be some real resonance. As life mantras go, “Throw Javelin, Watch Javelin” is actually not the worst we’ve heard. Patrick Horan Luke Heggie Your Stupid ★★★★

European Bier Café till April 24

“There’s no time for pussy footing or dilly dallying,” states Luke Heggie on the high of his present. His blunt supply hammers house a collection of brutal observations in regards to the world we reside in – tackling renting, parenting and the price of dwelling. Couched within the appeal of a bloke who is ready to inform it the way it actually is, the routine even shares some life classes. Heggie seduces along with his smarts, weaving such phrases as “a hard day’s yakka”, “heebie jeebies” and “hot diggity” right into a barrage of heady remarks and nostalgic contemplations. Referencing the all-you-can-eat restaurant Sizzler units off the room. He’s the quintessential stand-up who might have you ever laughing at stuff that you just didn’t look forward to finding humorous. Donna Demaio

Hot Department – After Party ★★★★

Victoria Hotel till April 24 In case the tarp laid out on the stage wasn’t sufficient of a clue, one half of Hot Department makes it clear off the highest: this isn’t stand-up. It’s deliriously sexed-up sketch cabaret delivered by the irrepressible duo of Honor Wolff and Patrick Durnan Silva. Most of their clothes is eliminated virtually instantly, so anybody who’s by some means taken a mistaken flip at 11pm can rapidly yank any scandalised relations out of the room. But as unrelentingly attractive because the present is, it’s extra foolish than actually stunning and its inventiveness and character work gives loads of alternative for its admirably sport stars to point out off much more than simply pores and skin.

Every sketch delivers one thing hilarious and memorable even when length or the odd alternative is perhaps questionable, and any meta meandering is saved properly in test, with an anti-improv bit notably impressed. If you will have any affinity for Aunty Donna’s loud, high-octane fashion you’ll discover lots to take pleasure in in an hour that delivers precisely the kind of wild, WTF power a very good late present ought to. Patrick Horan Greg Larsen, We all have bloody ideas ★★★½

Comedy Republic till April 24 Greg Larsen admits to being a tad melodramatic. And he’s conscious that issues he says “can sound deranged”. He doesn’t pull any punches when tackling some fairly hefty subjects like fascism, atheism and psychological well being, drawing loads of chuckles alongside the best way.

Rambling, reflective tales about coping with debt collectors, enduring numerous crappy jobs, obsessing over McDonald’s and being denied entry to a homosexual membership find yourself showcasing an astute wit. He recovers properly when post-COVID mind fog assaults mid-routine. It’s an opinionated, spirited Larsen who, whereas exhibiting his performing chops, daringly crosses the road for fun. Donna Demaio Phil Wang, The Real Hero in All This ★★★½

Max Watts till 16 April On the spectrum of Britishness, Phil Wang sits someplace between David Mitchell and Stephen Fry – fairly bloody English, however not fairly the full-blown caricature. He might have spent the primary half of his life in Borneo, however the wang jokes roll off his tongue like he was named after them.

Of course cultural identification is itself a bag of contradictions. Wang factors out the paradox that’s British Instagram, wherein individuals attempt to come off each shiny and depressing; he grew up with Malaysia’s snakes and spiders however was by no means threatened by the abject horror of nits. Loading The hour has just a few tough edges for such a refined performer. His greatest materials right here is private: he mines his father’s ice-cold method to parenting to hilarious impact, whereas a prolonged bit about fact-checking an intimate declare in his personal autobiography is a reminder of what he’s able to when he goes full Wang. John Bailey Aidan Jones, Pap ★★★½

Melbourne Town Hall – The Flag Room, till April 24 Aidan Jones has been forging his personal channel in Australian comedy for a decade: conversational, observational, low key, low stakes. The man feels seasoned and comfy on stage, and Pap begins on this zone, with early comers discovering Jones chatting about different exhibits, guaranteeing we’re all pals right here by the point he walks off stage to introduce himself and start the present.

Jones’ fashion is so conversational that a lot of Pap will depend on whether or not anybody within the room has been memorably fired from a job. He’s been fired from 14 and far of the present is him riffing off a few of these experiences in an empathetic and sometimes hilarious manner. Jones has zingers about shit jobs, crap bosses and a pant-wettingly humorous part about how his podcast (“54 listeners!“) led to one of many firings, and what Centrelink for the lonely would possibly appear to be, an concept that would gasoline an entire present. Pap is damaged into sections by Jones studying from emails he’s acquired from his grandfather, and it highlights his capability to show empathy and poignancy into one thing humorous and relatable. But, when Jones takes a threat, as he does composing an impromptu membership banger, it actually pays off. Andy Hazel Urvi Majumdar, Urvi Went To An All Girls School ★★★½

Mantra on Russell till April 24 Urvi Majumdar would make for a high quality Dolly Doctor. Roaring onto the stage and studying maniacally from excerpts of her teenage diary, Majumdar recounts adolescence, puberty, unrequited love and the entire common horrors that prime college includes, like a Tina Fey fever dream. From overbearing (though naive) mother and father, each the anticipation and dread of your formal and the unrealistic magnificence requirements thrust upon youngsters, Majumdar’s storytelling and supply is well-polished.

Be it the act of smoking for no purpose than different pure rebel, or making an attempt to achieve the eye and adoration of the opposite intercourse, her anecdotes are sufficient to provide anybody flashbacks to Shawshank Redemption-ing outdoors a window and heading to a home social gathering {that a} crush was at. Especially when they need to have been making ready for his or her end-of-year exams. While nothing revolutionary, Went To An All Girls School is a strong and spectacular debut. Tyson Wray Oliver Twist, Griot ★★★

Melbourne Town Hall till 24 April The West African griot is a storyteller; 14 years in a refugee camp may depart you with sufficient for a lifetime. Oliver Twist (his actual identify) touches down in Melbourne through Sydney, Ipswich, Malawi and Rwanda. He hadn’t been in Australia 24 hours earlier than the cops pulled him up, however this isn’t a story of survival or oppression. Instead, it’s a heat and easy-going hour with an assured entertainer. Loading