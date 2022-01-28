Remembering NYPD Officer Jason Rivera: Wake Held For 22-Year-Old Killed In Line Of Duty In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands are getting an opportunity to say a remaining goodbye to fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera.

A wake is happening Thursday for the 22-year-old hero killed in Harlem responding to a call last week.

As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported, the unhappiness felt by so many each day hasn’t gotten any simpler. Family, associates, fellow officers and members of the general public made their manner inside St. Patrick’s Cathedral to pay their respects, crammed with unhappiness.

The feelings are laborious to place into phrases. There’s anger, frustration, ache. The solely factor that has helped is understanding they’re not alone.

The bells are tolling at St. Patrick’s Cathedral for fallen Officer Jason Rivera. Family are inside for a wake, funeral providers are set for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Pf6PfLo0ro — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) January 27, 2022

From the funeral house in Inwood, Rivera’s casket was surrounded by fellow officers because it was led to St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The somber procession was a reminder of the damage.

At the church, bagpipes performed as Rivera’s physique was introduced in. Family members made their manner inside. That alone wasn’t that straightforward – they had been helped up by the women and men in uniform who got here out in numbers. Across the road, strangers watched.

“It breaks my heart. It breaks my heart,” mentioned Susan Budgell of Midwood. “Without them, where would we be? Where would we be? These young officers, not even making a lot of money, to risk their lives and their families. They’re so young. They didn’t even – they’re children – they’re kids.”

Along Fifth Avenue, vacationers have stopped to pay tribute. One man named Pierre is an officer within the Netherlands.

“It tells me that the people are standing behind the police,” he mentioned.

One motive this mindless tragedy has touched so many, who’re reflecting on simply how younger the officers had been.

“I could be his grandmother,” mentioned Jan Rosenberg of Westchester. “Lives cut too short. And we to do something about all the guns.”

“I felt so bad, it’s so sad. So young, so young, and he just started,” a Queens girl mentioned. “I just wanted to show my support for the police department.”

Some political leaders have come via as effectively, together with some who’ve promised to deal with the problem of gun violence.

The wake will proceed via 8 p.m., adopted by the funeral Friday.

Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell might be amongst these delivering eulogies on the funeral.

Rivera’s companion, Officer Wilbert Mora, might be laid to relaxation subsequent week.

Rivera joined the police academy in November 2020, in his phrases, to better the relationship between police and community.

He leaves behind a widow, his highschool sweetheart, who wrote on social media, “My soulmate, best friend and lover from now until the end of time.”

Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.