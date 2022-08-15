Remembering the day the Taliban took control of Afghanistan

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Tomorrow marks one yr for the reason that Taliban took management of Afghanistan as U.S. army forces and their allies have been making ready to withdraw from the nation. It was a time of chaos, terror and uncertainty within the Afghan capital of Kabul. The scenes of crowds massed outdoors Kabul’s airport, determined for a flight out, shocked individuals all over the world. Fazelminallah Qazizai is a journalist and creator who works as NPR’s producer in Kabul. He was there final August 15, when the Taliban took over. He’s written about that day and its aftermath for New Lines Magazine. And Fazelminallah Qazizai is with us now. Welcome. Thank you a lot for becoming a member of us, and thanks to your laborious work.

FAZELMINALLAH QAZIZAI, BYLINE: You’re most welcome. It’s a pleasure to be right here.

MARTIN: Could you simply begin by telling us what stands out most vividly in your reminiscence about final August 15? And I acknowledge that this isn’t a – not a simple factor to speak about. It was a time of – it was a really painful time for thus many individuals and for you. But might you simply describe, like, what was town like because it grew to become clear the Taliban was taking on?

QAZIZAI: The reminiscence that at all times stand in my thoughts is in that morning, when convoys of refugee flooded into town. The refugees had got here from the north, which had already been taken by the Taliban. I used to be there to interview them. For some cause, I bear in mind the sound as a tragic melody – the noise of the automotive, the beeping and the individuals. People round me seemed frightened. We have been afraid of a repeat of the civil battle within the ’90s, when totally different armed teams destroyed Kabul.

MARTIN: And then the Taliban did, after all, enter town. When it grew to become clear that that was the case – that the Taliban have been in management – first, I used to be questioning, how did individuals know that that was the case, and what have been individuals’s reactions the place you have been? Like, what – how did they really feel, or how might you – what might you see of their response?

QAZIZAI: I can let you know about my response. I used to be frozen. Even although that they had promised to enter town peacefully, I used to be afraid that the combating would escape – one other civil battle will escape. But then, after a couple of minutes, individuals start shouting (non-English language spoken) – God is nice. They have been shouting in help of the Taliban – males and boys giving them water, power drink and posed for selfies. Then I used to be completely happy that they entered peacefully. And I needed so as to add, it was a really surreal day. The avenue children normally beg for the change had run as much as the roof of the police put up. They have been ripping up and throwing the papers.

MARTIN: You’ve talked about the civil battle that raged in Kabul throughout the ’90s. I imply, you grew up then. I’m assuming that you simply needed to have been pondering of that have whenever you witnessed the Taliban coming into Kabul that day.

QAZIZAI: Yes. When the battle was raging in Kabul, I used to be a toddler. Yes, it was robust, however I used to be a toddler. Our faculty was a shelter for displaced Afghan. So I used to run and play with them – with the youngsters there. Now, as a person with an aged mom, with a spouse and younger kids, I started to grasp the ache and fear of my dad and mom making an attempt to guard us in battle, and I started to cry.

MARTIN: I can think about. Well, it has been a yr since that day. You’re nonetheless dwelling and dealing in Kabul as a journalist. The Taliban stay in management. The U.S. authorities nonetheless classifies them as a terrorist group topic to critical financial sanctions. As a journalist, what would you want these outdoors of Afghanistan to grasp in regards to the nation at the moment?

QAZIZAI: I would like the world to grasp that the Taliban have modified, however they have not modified to the extent that almost all Afghans need them to. And that is probably the most safety we’ve loved in a long time. We have been dwelling in battle for 4 a long time. Now we’ve relative peace. We don’t be concerned about violence like we did earlier than. We fear in regards to the economic system, in regards to the political scenario. And I would like the individuals to know the sanction on the Taliban are hurting solely Afghans. Most individuals haven’t got sufficient to eat.

MARTIN: And lastly, I’ve to say that I believe many individuals are conscious that many Afghan journalists selected to depart Afghanistan after the Taliban took over. Would it’s OK if I ask why you determined to remain – why you selected to remain in Kabul and Afghanistan?

QAZIZAI: Yes. Yes, please. First, I ought to say that I actually respect and pray for these Afghans who left the nation. And then I made a decision to remain within the arms of my mother and my Kabul jan (ph), out of the love with them. I owe them so much – my mom and town. There is a Pashto saying that I shackle my arms to their ft. And I made a decision to remain and proceed my journalism work.

MARTIN: That was NPR producer Fazelminallah Qazizai talking with us from Kabul. Fazelminallah Qazizai, thanks a lot for talking with us.

QAZIZAI: You’re most welcome. It was pleasure to be right here.

