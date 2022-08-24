Removal of Soviet-era war memorial in Latvia angers ethnic Russians

Latvia has began work to dismantle a Soviet-era monument that commemorates the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany.

The statue within the capital Riga was in-built 1985 when Latvia was nonetheless a part of the Soviet Union.

In the sunshine of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Latvian authorities has launched a legislation requiring such monuments to be pulled down.

“Of course, this is a question of values,” defined the town’s government director, Janis Lange. “For Latvians, this monument symbolises Latvia’s occupation after the Second World War and after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we can’t tolerate it anymore.”

But not everybody agrees with the brand new coverage.

There’s a big group of ethnic Russians dwelling in Latvia. On Russia’s annual Victory Day vacation in May, they all the time collect in entrance of the monument to put flowers and maintain live shows in reminiscence of the troopers who died within the combat in opposition to Nazi Germany.

Demolishing the monument has upset many individuals together with Dmitry Prokopenko, co-chair of a monument assist group.

“I think Latvia is a land where Latvians and Russians live together,” stated Dmitry. “Riga is half Latvian, half Russian, and I think that one part of the state, one part of the country should also respect the rights of the other part.”

Since regaining independence in 1991 Latvia has turn out to be a member of NATO and the European Union.

Last week neighbouring Baltic state Estonia also removed a Soviet-era monument for a similar causes as Latvia.