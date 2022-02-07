Removal of US sanctions is its red line for revival of 2015 deal, says Tehran

Iran stated on Monday removing of US sanctions is Tehran’s pink line in nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian overseas ministry spokesman advised a information convention, including that talks will resume on Tuesday.

“The issue of removal of sanctions and Iran benefiting from it is Iran’s red line in the talks,” Saeed Khatibzadeh stated.

On Saturday, Iran’s overseas minister had stated {that a} US transfer to revive sanctions waivers to Tehran was not sufficient and Washington ought to present ensures for the revival of the 2015 nuclear cope with main powers.

Washington on Friday restored the waivers to permit worldwide nuclear cooperation tasks, as oblique US-Iranian talks on reviving the nuclear deal enter the ultimate stretch in Vienna.

“The lifting of some sanctions can in itself translate into good faith,” Hossein Amirabdollahian stated in feedback reported by Iranian media. “While what is on paper is good, but it’s not enough,” he added.

