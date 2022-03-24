Renault announces suspension of activities at Moscow plant

France’s automobile producer Renault has suspended the operation of its

Moscow plant and it’s assessing obtainable choices relating to the

stake in Avtovaz, the corporate’s press service mentioned in a press release

on Wednesday, Trend

stories citing TASS.

“The Board of Directors of Renault Group met at the moment and authorized

the next gadgets: Renault Group actions in its manufacturing

plant in Moscow are suspended as of at the moment. Regarding its stake in

Avtovaz, Renault Group is assessing the obtainable choices, taking

into consideration the present surroundings, whereas performing responsibly

in the direction of its 45,000 workers in Russia,” the assertion mentioned.