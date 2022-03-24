Europe
Renault announces suspension of activities at Moscow plant
France’s automobile producer Renault has suspended the operation of its
Moscow plant and it’s assessing obtainable choices relating to the
stake in Avtovaz, the corporate’s press service mentioned in a press release
on Wednesday, Trend
stories citing TASS.
“The Board of Directors of Renault Group met at the moment and authorized
the next gadgets: Renault Group actions in its manufacturing
plant in Moscow are suspended as of at the moment. Regarding its stake in
Avtovaz, Renault Group is assessing the obtainable choices, taking
into consideration the present surroundings, whereas performing responsibly
in the direction of its 45,000 workers in Russia,” the assertion mentioned.