Renault crosses 8 lakh sales milestone in India, Kwid gives bulk of thrust

Renault India on Tuesday introduced it has crossed eight lakh gross sales milestone within the nation in round a decade of its presence right here. A bulk of the credit score goes to the sturdy efficiency of Duster in years passed by and the persevering with reputation of fashions like Kwid and the Triber.

While the Duster was a well-liked mannequin within the nation when it was first launched in India in 2012, it has misplaced plenty of floor to rivals in its mid-size SUV phase. But what has helped Renault within the nation is the stable efficiency of Kwid and the constructive response to the Triber. Kwid was first launched right here in 2015 and surpassed 4 lakh gross sales milestone in November of final 12 months. Triber, a three-row MPV was launched in August of 2019 and is closing in on the one lakh gross sales mark. Both these fashions maintain Renault in good stead. “We are extraordinarily delighted to have crossed the 8 Lakh gross sales milestone in India. This has been an outstanding journey and I want to thank all our prospects, sellers, suppliers, workers, manufacturing & engineering groups for his or her immense assist and perception within the model,” mentioned Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

The newest from Renault right here is the Kiger sub-compact SUV which was launched final 12 months. Combined with its sturdy product offensive, Renault is considerably rising its gross sales community within the nation. The firm has elevated its community by including greater than 150 services within the final two years.

Currently, the corporate has a presence of 530 gross sales and greater than 530 service touchpoints together with 250+ Workshop On Wheels (WOW) and WOWLite areas throughout the nation.

Further, with an intention to amplify its presence in rural markets, the carmaker launched a particular marketing campaign known as VISTAAR the place the dealership groups recruited and skilled greater than 650 specialised gross sales consultants to achieve out to the purchasers within the rural markets. It additionally partnered with CSC Grameen eStore – a subsidiary of CSC eGovernance Services India Limited (CSC-SPV).

