Renault Duster Production Ends In India

Renault India has stopped the manufacturing of its fashionable Duster compact SUV within the nation. Retailed in a number of markets by way of the corporate’s subsidiary model Dacia, India was one of many few international locations that also bought the first-generation Duster, whereas globally, the second-generation mannequin has been on sale since 2017. The Duster was the SUV that made Renault a family title in India, and in a method, began the development for compact SUVs within the nation. However, in comparison with rivals, which provide higher design, premium inside, and much more superior options, the Renault Duster appears very a lot dated proper now. Also, with the brand new Kiger subcompact SUV, which is at the moment the carmaker’s best-selling mannequin in India, Renault in all probability determined that the Duster was not wanted, at the least for now.

In addition, gross sales of Duster are additionally falling to triple and even double digit numbers. To put issues into perspective, within the final six months, Renault bought lower than 1,500 Duster SUVs in India, and in January 2022, wholesales of the Duster stood at zero. In comparability, in January 2022 alone, Hyundai bought 9,869 items of the Creta, whereas Kia bought 11,483 items of the Seltos. Right now, these two are the market leaders of the of this phase.

Earlier in 2019, Renault had mentioned that it’s going to skip the second-generation Duster for India and would directly bring in the third-gen models, which might be extra India particular. And the manufacturing of the first-gen Duster was to be prolonged to have a consultant within the compact SUV area till the new-gen mannequin arrived. However, in 2021, the corporate mentioned that with the Kiger right here, it was re-evaluating its plan to make a new-gen Duster for India. This means, proper now it is unclear whether or not the Duster nameplate will return to India or not.

Over the years, the Renault Duster has obtained a number of updates in India, and the newest facelift was launched in 2019. Later in 2020, the corporate launched the Duster with a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol motor and discontinued the diesel engine, and shortly we noticed the introduction of the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine as effectively. The firm additionally provided an elective CVT automated transmission with the Duster 1.3 Turbo.

Dealers will proceed to promote the prevailing shares of the Renault Duster, and the corporate can also be formally providing advantages of as much as ₹ 1.3 lakh on the SUV, in February 2022. Currently, the Duster continues to be listed on Renault India’s official web site, with costs beginning at ₹ 9.86 lakh, going as much as ₹ 14.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

