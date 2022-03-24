Renault halts production in Russia after Zelenskyy rebuke

French carmaker Renault introduced late Wednesday that it has suspended operations in Russia following sharp criticism from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Renault Group activities in its manufacturing plant in Moscow are suspended as of today,” the corporate mentioned in a statement following a board assembly.

The resolution got here simply hours after Zelenskyy slammed the auto major for selecting to restart manufacturing at a manufacturing unit in Moscow that first opened in 2005.

“French firms should depart the Russian market,” Zelenskyy told French lawmakers in a video address, criticizing Renault and others for “sponsoring the Russian conflict machine.” The French state owns a 15 % stake in Renault.

“Everyone must remember that values ​​are worth more than profits,” Zelenskyy mentioned.

While carmakers comparable to Volkswagen, Nissan and Mercedes-Benz have pulled out of the Russian market and stopped exports to the nation in response to its invasion of Ukraine, Renault had hoped to proceed actions as Russia makes up round a tenth of its world income.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had known as for a worldwide boycott of Renault merchandise given its resolution to remain within the Russian market.

In the assertion asserting its U-turn, Renault additionally mentioned it was “assessing the available options” when it got here to its stake in AvtoVaz, which makes Lada autos. The firm employs 45,000 employees in Russia.

CORRECTION: This article has been corrected to make clear possession of the Moscow manufacturing unit.