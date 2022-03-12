Renault is reluctant to leave Russia. Know why

Renault which has a long-term relationship with Russia is presently in a pickle as it’s fearful concerning the excessive value it must incur if it pulls out from a enterprise with a neighborhood companion. According to a report by Bloomberg, Renault needs to keep away from the nationalisation of its majority-owned carmaker AvtoVaz which performs a key position within the firm’s turnover.

AvtoVaz owns 68 per cent of Renault and the latter will depend on Russia for about 10 per cent of income because it holds round 30 per cent of the Russian auto market and roughly has a crew of workers of round 40,000.

Also learn | Mercedes-Benz’s 2.2 billion asset in Russia could be under threat. Here’s why

With the continued battle between Russia and Ukraine, the French carmaker is presently overseeing the state of affairs it’s in, talked about an organization spokesperson. It can be the one auto firm that has not pulled out from buying and selling with Russia or has suspended its manufacturing operations. However, it has briefly paused its meeting plant close to Moscow till March 18 resulting from provide issue. Two different factories which can be operated by AvtoVaz at Togliatti and Izhevsk have additionally shut down for some days this week as a result of semiconductor scarcity.

Also learn | Ukraine-Russia war: Moscow bans exports of cars, auto parts

With the start of the conflict, the French authorities made a number of public statements in opposition to Renault whereas Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire talked about non-public firms are free to make their very own choices on whether or not to maintain doing enterprise with Russia so long as they “strictly and rigorously adhere to sanctions.”

The automaker’s share worth has been lowered by 1 / 4 since Russia invaded Ukraine. A credit standing firm Fitch has additionally warned concerning the firm’s turnaround that might presumably be derailed.

First Published Date: