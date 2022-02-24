Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV: Top 5 Highlights

The Renault Kiger subcompact SUV is among the extra inexpensive subcompact SUVs that you could purchase in India proper now. It’s presently, one of many best-selling fashions in Renault India’s line-up and can be exported to a number of international markets. In truth, lately, the Renault Kiger was chosen as one of many finalists for the 2022 World Car Awards, beneath the World Urban Car of the Year class. So, should you too are planning to get the Renault Kiger, then listed below are 5 key highlights concerning the SUV you will need to know.

1. The Kiger relies on Renault-Nissan’s CMFA platform and will get a crossover-ish design with non-compulsory dual-tone color decisions. It additionally will get options like LED daytime working lights, LED headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, and beefy cladding and roof rails.

2. Renault Kiger will include an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment show, a 7-inch digital instrument console, local weather management, engine start-stop, steering mounted controls, Arkamays 3D sound system, rear AC vents. The Kiger additionally will get wi-fi Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

3. The cabin additionally comes with a spread of storage choices that add as much as provide 29.1-litre, this contains the storage within the centre management that alone stands at 9.1-litre. The boot area with all of the seats in an upright place is 405 litre. The Kiger additionally comes with an adjunct pack with a wi-fi telephone charger and air air purifier.

4. The Renault Kiger was lately crash-tested by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP), and it scored a formidable four-star security score for grownup occupant safety. In phrases of security, the Kiger will get 4 airbags on the highest trim together with ABS and ESC. There’s additionally a rear parking digicam on the highest trim.

5. The Renault Kiger might be provided in two petrol engines and three transmission decisions. This contains the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. This engine will come mated to a 5-speed guide and an AMT unit. The Kiger may even get the brand new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which makes 98 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to both a 5-speed guide gearbox or a CVT automated transmission.

