Renault Q1 sales suffer due to Ukraine-Russian war, semiconductor shortage

Renault introduced its first-quarter gross sales report that stayed on the decrease facet as a result of ongoing warfare between Ukraine and Russia and the persistent world semiconductor scarcity. Renault which additionally produces Dacia and Lada model autos declared a fall in its income by 2.7 per cent from a 12 months earlier to 9.748 billion euros. According to a report by Reuters, excluding the actions of Avtovaz and Renault Russia, the corporate’s figures stood at 8.9 billion euros, which is down by 1.1 per cent.

Renault’s income fell by greater than 17 per cent versus the primary quarter of 2021 to five,52,000 autos. It is the bottom quarterly gross sales because the peak of the worldwide monetary disaster in 2009. However, the French automaker mentioned its gross sales of fully-electric and hybrid autos went up by 13 per cent and subsequently accounted for 36 per cent of gross sales.

The firm’s order e-book on the finish of March had hit a 15-year excessive of three.9 months of gross sales, added the report. Renault’s finance chief Thierry Pieton mentioned, “In a market setting severely disrupted by the battle in Ukraine, the semiconductor disaster and inflation, Renault Group is continuous its restoration and accelerating the implementation of its technique.” Renault additionally confirmed its monetary outlook specified by March of a full-year 2022 working margin of round 3 per cent and mentioned it will give a extra detailed replace on its targets and technique later this 12 months.

Renault has been pushing its electrification plans and combustion companies, because it goals to compete towards rivals reminiscent of Tesla and Volkswagen and opinions its enterprise in Russia amid wide-ranging Western sanctions.

