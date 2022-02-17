Renee Gracie barely had enough money to get by a few years ago, but now lives in a multimillion dollar mansion

Renee Gracie’s life-style has undergone a dramatic facelift for the reason that finish of her racing profession noticed her surviving on just some {dollars} a month.

A couple of quick years in the past, Renee Gracie couldn’t afford to pay her electrical energy payments and barely had one greenback to her identify.

The 27-year-old retired from racing automobiles professionally in 2017 as a result of cash hassle, and her funds solely bought worse within the years that adopted.

“When I stopped racing, I was extremely broke,” the previous Supercars driver revealed in an episode of Truly’s web collection Bling Life.

“I wasn’t turning the lights on in my apartment, I was showering at my gym, I literally had 50 cents or one dollar in my bank account most months.”

Her luck modified spectacularly in 2019 nonetheless, and he or she now rakes in a triple digit month-to-month revenue and works out of her personal $1.33 million house on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

So how did she handle to re-route her life in a matter of two years? She made the ballsy transition into creating grownup content material on the web.

The daring transfer has paid off in spades, having made nearly $10 million in simply over two years since creating an account on grownup web site OnlyFans.

“I started OnlyFans to make extra money because I didn’t have any,” she mentioned.

Showing a digital camera by her two-bedroom house, she revealed, “I paid for this house with all the money I’ve earned from my OnlyFans modelling”.

“My life’s done a complete 180”.

Gracie revealed that inside simply six months of being on the location, her earnings had amassed $1 million – a sum that gave her confidence she would simply be capable to afford her own residence.

Even in her first month on the platform she made an eye-watering $24,000.

“Now, since June 2020, I’ve been making over $100,000 a month.”

Gracie first bought into racing as a 13-year-old when she bought her first go kart, and shortly after started racing competitively.

“From there, I got picked from a sponsor to go into cars, and that’s what started my racing career,” she mentioned.

Gacie revealed simply how poor her funds have been earlier than becoming a member of OnlyFans.

“I went from not being able to afford anything and having to take loans out, and literally living week by week, and day by day,” she mentioned.

“And now I’m really comfortable.”

Offering a small perception into what her new-found fortune has offered her with, she confirmed off a small assortment of her designer objects together with luxurious belts, hats and jewelry.

She additionally flaunted her “media room”, which she had fitted out with a $10,000 projector system and mini bar, with plans to additionally set up a popcorn and slushie machine.

In the storage she retains a bunch of “toys”, together with her $20,000 Harley Davidson Night Rod, and $17,000 KTM 350 bike.

Gracie additionally has a Ford Mustang GT, a number of jet skis, and a $170,000 Dodge Ram 1500 Limited.

“I’ve got everything I could ever ask for, and I’ve set myself up for life,” she mentioned.

When she’s not creating content material, splashing her money or having fun with her toys, Gracie admits she generally will get upset by folks’s nasty feedback.

“I have absolutely faced discrimination while doing OnlyFans, unfortunately it’s quite a common thing,” she mentioned.

“It’s something that upsets me but I feel like if anyone’s going to change the way people think about it, it’s me.

Gracie made headlines late last year following a failed bid to make a return to Supercars racing at the Bathurst 1000, with officials shutting her plan to spend $1 million on a team down as a “publicity stunt”.