Rennes have missed the possibility to maneuver into second place in Ligue 1 and the automated Champions League spot after shedding at dwelling to Monaco 3-2.

Third-placed Rennes would have been second on objective distinction if it received.

But the Brittany facet’s defeat meant Marseille can transfer six factors clear in second with victory at runaway league chief Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Monaco is creeping into competition for the European locations and moved into fourth spot – which earns a spot within the Europa League – after a fourth straight league win. Monaco was solely three factors behind Rennes.

Midfielder Flavien Tait gave Rennes the perfect begin after three minutes when he headed in a cross from proper again Hamari Traore.

Monaco’s comeback started when Brazilian Vanderson equalised within the twelfth.

He met fellow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin’s high quality move and shot confidently previous 19-year-old Turkish goalkeeper Dogan Alemdar.

France ahead Wissam Ben Yedder then grabbed his nineteenth league objective when he latched onto strike accomplice Kevin Volland’s header from close to the midway line and sprinted clear to complete with aplomb.

Vanderson turned supplier for Netherlands striker Myron Boadu within the 77th.

Rennes striker Martin Terrier’s injury-time penalty was a comfort, however moved him stage with Ben Yedder on 19 and one behind high scorer Kylian Mbappe of PSG.

PSG is 12 factors clear on the high.