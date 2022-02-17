Rep. Angie Craig’s Office Run by Defund the Police Supporters 

Some of Democrat Rep. Angie Craig’s (D-MN) high staffers are advocates of the anti-law enforcement “defund the police” agenda, in accordance with posts unveiled by a latest Washington Free Beacon report.

Liz Young, Craig’s district director, known as on Minnesota to “fund counselors not cops” within the midst of Minnesota’s 2020 racial riots. On the identical day she known as for decreased legislation enforcement funding, she shared a report on police-involved deaths in New York with the caption: “Burn. It. All. Down.”

Young then downplayed the burning of a Minneapolis police station and argued that changing the station with a “community-led health care clinic” or a library would “do infinitely more good.”

In addition to the anti-law enforcement tweets, Young inspired her followers to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit devoted to bailing violent protesters out of jail. Young mentioned the group “does important work” in a since-deleted tweet.

After the Free Beacon’s report, Young deleted these tweets, however they have been preserved with net archive instruments. A spokesperson for Craig mentioned the consultant “does not hold the same views as those shared in her staffer’s personal posts.” The spokesperson claimed that Craig’s employees “includes Minnesotans from across the ideological spectrum, from lifelong Democrats to supporters of former President Trump.”

However, regardless of claims that Young’s views aren’t consultant of Craig’s positions, the Minnesota congresswoman has fundraised with distinguished defund the police activists. Last November, Craig fundraised in Los Angeles, California, with the Heart of LA Democratic Club, a progressive group that endorsed defunding the police.

Kistner for Congress Statement on the Breaking News that Angie Craig’s District Director has been a Vocal Supporter of the Defund the Police Movement: https://t.co/jG31OzQXYb pic.twitter.com/S0F6DSPx7z — Tyler Kistner for Congress (@KistnerCongress) February 16, 2022

Craig’s opponent, Marine veteran Tyler Kistner, issued the next assertion:

Earlier right this moment the Washington Free Beacon reported yet one more occasion of Congresswoman Angie Craig persevering with to tie herself to radical supporters of the defund the police motion. This time it was found that her high district staffer Liz Young tweeted to “Burn it all down” and inspired her followers to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund which totally helps the defund the police motion and was liable for bailing out violent criminals. While Congresswoman Craig continues to attempt distance herself from the defund the police motion, it could seem that she has no drawback fundraising with and surrounding herself with people who publicly help the defund the police motion.

Kistner hopes to unseat Craig in 2022, as he misplaced to Craig by lower than three factors within the 2020 elections.