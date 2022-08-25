Rep. Jim Jordan’s Cry To Repay Loans Unintentionally Targets Fellow Republicans

A tweet from an account linked to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) telling Americans to repay loans was plagued by replies asking if his Republican colleagues had acquired the identical memo.

Jordan, the rating minority member of the House Judiciary Committee, wasn’t glad concerning the Biden administration’s decision to axe up to $20,000 in debt for student loan borrowers on Wednesday. The transfer may benefit as much as 43 million folks, in line with the White House:

Twitter customers noticed irony within the House Judiciary Committee Republicans’ publish, and talked about each GOP representatives and former President Donald Trump, who reportedly haven’t paid again their money owed.

“Orange Clown leader sets the tone for his party, right?” person Megan Kelley Hall requested with a screenshot of a narrative about Trump’s reported failure to pay $287 million in debt.

“Umm,” wrote Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) together with an inventory of Republicans who have been forgiven for PPP loans.

On his private account, Jordan additionally quizzed his Twitter followers to consider the individuals who had already paid off their scholar loans:

His replies have been stuffed with folks – together with somebody who claimed to be his former legislation college peer – who stated they’d paid their money owed and weren’t mad about Biden’s determination.

Read extra of their replies under:

This article initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.

