Rep. Jim Jordan’s ‘Don’t Forget’ Tweet Leads To Some Scathing Reminders About Himself

Rep. Jim Jordan posted a “don’t forget” message on Twitter on Monday, however lots of the replies had been about issues he’d in all probability fairly not bear in mind.

As Senate confirmation hearings began for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Jordan tweeted:

Kavanaugh’s tense 2018 hearings included questions on accusations that he had sexually assaulted girls many years in the past. He angrily denied the claims and was confirmed in a 50-48 vote. Since then, there have been new questions raised over the FBI’s background check of Kavanaugh.

Jordan’s tweet caused his name to trend on Twitter, prompting quite a few unforgettable reminders from his critics. Some reminded Jordan about his personal reminiscence issues, particularly his shifting story about whether or not or not he spoke to former President Donald Trump on the day of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Others reminded him about his time at Ohio State University, the place he served as assistant wrestling coach and was later accused of ignoring molestation claims in regards to the workforce’s physician. Jordan has denied these expenses, however a number of athletes come forward to corroborate the story:

This article initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.