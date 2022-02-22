Rep. Karen Bass’ L.A. mayor campaign manager departs

Jamarah Hayner has departed as Rep. Karen Bass’ marketing campaign supervisor within the Los Angeles mayor’s race, a marketing campaign spokesperson stated Monday.

Hayner, who had been with the marketing campaign because it launched in September, didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark. She beforehand managed Dist. Atty. George Gascón’s 2020 marketing campaign.

Anna Bahr, a spokesperson for Bass’ marketing campaign, stated that Hayner’s departure was amicable and that the marketing campaign was grateful for her work and wished her luck together with her consulting agency.

Bass is the early front-runner to succeed Mayor Eric Garcetti in a area that additionally contains City Atty. Mike Feuer, City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Kevin de León and actual property developer Rick Caruso.

A UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies ballot co-sponsored by The Times released last week confirmed Bass with a large lead over the opposite candidates, though the biggest group of probably voters stay undecided.

Meanwhile, Jenny Delwood — the manager vp at Liberty Hill Foundation, a progressive nonprofit — is becoming a member of the marketing campaign in an unspecified place, based on Bahr and Delwood.

Delwood, who served as district director for Bass when she was state Assembly speaker, stated she’s going to start work with the Bass marketing campaign on Feb.28.

Hayner isn’t the primary high-profile Bass advisor to depart.

Two veteran Democratic political strategists, Parke Skelton and Steve Barkan, left their consultant positions with the marketing campaign in December. Skelton’s spouse, Alison Morgan, who had been fundraising in Los Angeles for the Bass marketing campaign, additionally departed in December. Another Los Angeles fundraiser, Lisa Cassinis, left the marketing campaign earlier than Morgan was introduced on.

“This is a long campaign with many different stages. Other candidates in the race have spent years planning their run and building their teams — the congresswoman got started fresh last fall. It takes time to lock in staff for a year-long campaign,” Bahr stated in an announcement.