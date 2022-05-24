Rep. Madison Cawthorn Investigated For ‘Improper Relationship’ With Staffer

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a far-right Republican out of North Carolina, is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee for an alleged “improper relationship” with a staffer.

In a launch Monday, the House committee additionally mentioned it was investigating Cawthorn for having “improperly promoted a cryptocurrency in which he may have had an undisclosed financial interest.”

Lawmakers didn’t present additional data on the “individual employed on his congressional staff” who Cawthorn allegedly engaged improperly with.

Cawthorn’s chief of workers Blake Harp mentioned his staff “welcome[s] the opportunity to prove” that the congressman “committed no wrongdoing and that he was falsely accused by partisan adversaries for political gain.”

Cawthorn lost his bid for reelection final week, after going through a slew of opposition analysis and questions on his mental stability reported within the press.

Previously, he was stopped twice attempting to get on a airplane with a gun. He made claims that his colleagues take cocaine and have orgies. Multiple ladies have accused him of sexual harassment.

A challenge by his constituents to his reelection marketing campaign argued that he ought to be barred from working for workplace altogether for having “engaged in insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021.

Hours earlier than the violent Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, Cawthorn was at former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally, encouraging Trump supporters to reject the outcomes of the 2020 election.

This article initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.

Related…