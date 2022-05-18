Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s Childish Taunt At Rep. Liz Cheney Comes Back To Haunt Him

People on Twitter are utilizing Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.)’s personal phrases in opposition to him.

Cawthorn, who has been concerned in varied controversies ― together with insider buying and selling and sexual harassment allegations ― lost a re-election campaign to conservative challenger Chuck Edwards within the GOP main for the eleventh Congressional District Tuesday.

Now, Twitter customers are ensuring his parting message to 1 former Republican chief is receiving consideration.

In May 2021, Cawthorn aimed a childish tweet at former House Republican Conference chair and current Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) after Republicans eliminated her from the publish:

He posted the tweet, a reference to a popular song from the ’70s group Steam, after Republicans gave Cheney the boot due to her refusal to back former President Donald Trump’s big lie in regards to the 2020 presidential election. One 12 months later, Republican figures and voters are completely happy to see Cawthorn say “hey hey, goodbye” to his personal job.

Michael Steele, former Republican National Convention Chairman, reveled in some schadenfreude:

Other Twitter customers had enjoyable with the outdated message, as nicely:

This article initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.

Related…