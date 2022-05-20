Rep. Markwayne Mullin Presents Bill to Expunge Trump’s 2nd Impeachment

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), a Senate candidate within the upcoming state main to fill the vacated seat of Sen. Jim Inhofe, is main a House GOP decision to expunge the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump within the wake of final 12 months’s Capitol Hill assault.

On Wednesday, Rep. Mullin, a former MMA fighter who was contained in the Capitol Complex on January 6 as he tried to stop a mob from reaching the House ground, led greater than two dozen Republican colleagues in introducing a decision on congressional accountability for the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and House GOP Conference Vice Chair Mike Johnson (R-LA) are amongst 28 Republicans supporting the transfer.

Referring to the “absurdities” on which the impeachment was primarily based in addition to the “blatant misconduct of Democrats in failing to follow any meaningful legislative process whatsoever,” the Oklahoma congressman blasted the “politically motivated” impeachment in an earlier press launch.

“Democrats used their second impeachment resolution to once again weaponize one of the most grave and consequential powers of the House,” he mentioned.

“This was never about the Constitution; it was rooted in personal politics,” Mullin added. “Liberals couldn’t see through their blind rage long enough to follow parliamentary procedure, and instead barreled through Congress in order to have one more bite at the apple with President Trump.”

In an unique assertion to Breitbart News on Thursday, the Oklahoma Republican said his decision would counter the impeachment, which he known as a determined Democrat-led “witch-hunt.”

“The second impeachment of President Donald Trump was nothing more than a politically motivated witch-hunt carried out by Speaker Pelosi and the Democrat party,” he mentioned.

Rep. Mullin additionally accused Democrats of getting “frantically rammed” one other impeachment decision by way of the House, and asserted he would clear the previous president’s repute along with his new invoice.

“My resolution will ensure this abuse of our constitutional power does not go unanswered, and that President Donald J. Trump’s good name is cleared in the history books,” he mentioned.

The decision factors to the altering of state election legal guidelines “sua sponte” by Secretaries of State and State boards of election nationwide whereas calling out the impeachment decision’s passing “only 2 days after it was introduced in a frenzy of hysteria.”

“[N]ot a single evidentiary hearing on the Resolution was held, no witnesses were heard, and no process or opportunity to respond was provided to President Trump,” it reads, including that an assertion justifying the lone Committee Report “runs contrary to the Oath of Office taken by all Members of the House of Representatives.”

It additionally criticized the partisan nature of the impeachment decision:

[O]nce the Article of Impeachment was handed by the House of Representatives and transmitted to the Senate, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court refused to function the presiding officer for the trial, as required by part 3 of article I of the Constitution, and as an alternative the Senate President professional tempore, Senator Pat Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, and a reliably partisan politician, served because the presiding officer, perfecting the whole thing of the method as nothing greater than an unconstitutional train in futility, moot, and fantastical political theater.

Original cosponsors of the decision embody Reps. Jason Smith (MO), Jeff Duncan (SC), Ronny Jackson (TX), Ken Buck (CO), Greg Steube (FL), Diana Harshbarger (TN), Randy Weber (TX), Matt Rosendale, Clay Higgins (LA), Alex Mooney (WV), Scott DesJarlais (TN), Mike Bost (IL), Steve Palazzo (MS), Mike Rogers (AL), Rick Allen (GA), Trent Kelly (MS), Bob Gibbs (OH), Mike Kelly (PA), Elise Stefanik (NY), Mike Johnson (LA), John Rutherford (FL), Doug LaMalfa (CA), Matt Gaetz (FL), Andrew Clyde (GA), Mike Carey (OH), Andy Biggs (AZ), Brian Mast (FL), and Jody Hice (GA).

Rep. Mullin’s decision follows a invoice he introduced in March to expunge former President Trump’s first impeachment, which he deemed a “mistake” made by Democrats.

“We all knew that the impeachment process that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and [House Intelligence Committee Chairman] Adam Schiff literally rammed through Congress was nothing but political,” he mentioned. “So the resolution would basically do away with that and right the wrong that took place.”

Claiming the impeachment “should have never happened,” Mullin defined it was “exactly what our founding fathers were fearful of — that impeachment would be used for political reasons.”

“And for the first time in our history, it was actually proven true underneath the rule of Nancy Pelosi,” he added.

Mullin clarified that his invoice was primarily meant to set the phases for a later level when Republicans might take motion.

“Do we really think that the Democrats are going to bring this up? No, probably not,” he admitted. “But it sets the groundwork for Republicans to take a look into this come January 3 of 2023 when we take back the House.”

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.