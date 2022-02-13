Rep. Timothy Ramthun, Disciplined Over False Election Claims, To Run For State Governor

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a conspiracy theorist who was disciplined by Republican management over false election claims, launched his candidacy Saturday for Wisconsin governor, saying he might do extra in that function to undo President Joe Biden’s victory within the 2020 election.

“You got to do what you got to do to make a difference,” Ramthun stated throughout a rally within the village of Kewaskum, about 40 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

Ramthun has gained reward from former President Donald Trump for his makes an attempt to reverse Biden’s win within the battleground state.

Ramthun stated he would name for a full audit of the election, which he known as an “assault on the Constitution and national security.”

Biden’s win by just below 21,000 votes has survived recounts, a number of lawsuits, an audit by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and a overview by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty. An Associated Press overview of battleground states discovered far too few confirmed circumstances of fraud to tip the election for Trump, whose personal lawyer normal has disputed the fraud claims.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, additionally a purveyor of false claims that Trump gained the 2020 election, endorsed Ramthun, telling the group that crammed a highschool auditorium he can be “the greatest governor Wisconsin has ever seen.”

“We need to elect politicians that have the people’s back,” Lindell stated.

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, a former Trump adviser, advised the group in an audio message that he “wholeheartedly” helps Ramthun’s bid for governor.

“We need these types of courageous leaders,” Flynn stated.

Ramthun has known as on the Legislature to rescind Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes that had been awarded to Biden, a transfer that Republican leaders and nonpartisan attorneys for the Legislature have stated is illegitimate. He tried to do this most just lately on Jan. 25, however fellow Republicans rebuffed him.

Rebecca Kleefisch, who was lieutenant governor beneath Scott Walker, and former U.S. Senate candidate and Marine Kevin Nicholson had been already within the Republican subject.

The winner of the Aug. 9 main will advance to tackle Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The race is a high precedence for each events given swing state Wisconsin’s significance within the 2024 presidential race.

