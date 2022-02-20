Report: Chinese Man Held Captive as ‘Blood Slave’ in Cambodia

A person from China was kidnapped by a gang and used as a “blood slave” in Cambodia for practically half a 12 months after a phony job commercial duped him into touring, based on a report.

The 31-year-old man, recognized by his surname Li, escaped his captors earlier this month with the assistance of a gang member in Sihanoukville the place he was being held, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports. Li had been a “blood slave” since final August, and roughly 800 ml – or practically 1.7 pints of blood – was drawn from him month-to-month.

For reference, the typical individual has roughly ten pints of blood in his or her physique. During blood donations, sometimes, 1 pint – or simply over 470 ml – is drawn, according to the American Red Cross. The blood quantity is changed in 24-48 hours, although crimson blood cells replenish in 10-12 weeks, which is why blood donors have to attend 12 weeks between complete blood donations, Australia’s Better Health Channel states.

The final time the captors took blood from Li earlier than his escape, his arms didn’t yield the specified quantity, so a nurse drew from his head, per the SCMP. The gang probably offered the blood to non-public consumers.

When he was positioned in a hospital on February 12, he suffered from organ failure and was nearing demise, the outlet studies, citing the Asia Pacific Times. He is now secure and continues to obtain remedy.

Per the SCMP:

Li had labored as a safety guard in Shenzhen and Beijing earlier than being lured to the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous area in southern China by a faux job commercial. Once there he was kidnapped by a gang who took him to the China-Vietnam border and compelled him to cross at gunpoint.

Li was taken to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam earlier than a ship transported him to Sihanoukville, Cambodia, the place he was offered to a different gang for $18,500, the sufferer mentioned. His new captors have been working a fraudulent firm, based on the SCMP.

“From top managers to HR staff [of this company] are all Chinese. They treat us coldly,” Li mentioned. He famous he and the opposite victims have been handled as “tools for making money” and mentioned he was one among not less than eight males held captive.

Li said he was was a blood slave after the gang discovered he was an orphan who wouldn’t command a ransom. He famous one gang member instructed him that he can be offered for organ harvest if he didn’t give blood, the SCMP reported, citing the Asia Pacific Times.

The escapee mentioned that the opposite victims didn’t have as a lot blood taken as he did due to his O blood sort.

“Your type O blood is quite valuable!” mentioned the “doctor” who initially examined his blood, Li recalled.

On Wednesday, the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia took to its web site and urged the nation’s police to prioritize the case, the SCMP studies.