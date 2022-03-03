Report: Devin McCourty Intends To Play In 2022

BOSTON (CBS) — Going way back to Super Bowl LIII in February of 2019, retirement has been a public consideration for Devin McCourty. With the longtime Patriots captain enjoying the ultimate 12 months of his deal final season, it’s honest to marvel if the 34-year-old might need performed his ultimate season within the NFL.

But that’s apparently not going to occur.

READ MORE: Here Are The Wide Receivers That Patriots Have Met With So Far At NFL Combine

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran reported this week that McCourty is “currently training with the intention of playing in 2022.”

What’s not identified is the place he intends to play. He’s solely performed for Bill Belichick in New England, after getting drafted with the twenty seventh total choose within the 2010 draft. He’s been remarkably sturdy, enjoying in 188 of a doable 193 regular-season video games whereas additionally beginning all 24 Patriots playoff video games since 2010, successful three Super Bowls and enjoying in two extra.

READ MORE: Report: Bills Interested In Rob Gronkowski

At 34 years outdated final season, he hit double-digits in go defenses for the primary time since 2012, whereas additionally selecting off three passes and making 60 tackles.

The Patriots have let McCourty hit free company twice earlier than, re-signing him each instances — in 2015 and in 2020. Given that he’s been a workforce captain yearly since 2011, and provided that he’s already carrying a $6.45 million cap cost for the 2022 season (according to Over The Cap), a re-up with McCourty wouldn’t be in the least shocking.

MORE NEWS: Josh McDaniels Says He Talked To Bill Belichick Before Taking A Bunch Of Patriots Assistants To Vegas

Still, because it stands now, he’s set to hit the market in a few weeks.